Speaker Shares Lesson on Abortion Pill Reversal at Michiana Pro-Life Banquet

A sold-out crowd attended Right to Life Michiana’s 33rd Annual Benefit Dinner at the Dahnke Ballroom at the University of Notre Dame on Thursday, October 24.

Monica Markovich, Executive Vice President of Holy Cross College, served as master of ceremonies, while Dr. Marco Clark, President of Holy Cross College, and his wife, Peggy, chaired the event, which is the key annual fundraising event that supports the work of Right to Life Michiana.

Antonio Marchi, Executive Director for Right to Life Michiana, emphasized that the money raised from the benefit directly helps protect life in St. Joseph County and beyond.

“Right to Life Michiana brings respect to life through outreach, education, advocacy, and prayer,” Marchi said. “Funds raised at the event fuel outreach initiatives like the HerMichiana network and mobile unit, and providing personal case management to women in need – pregnant or not. The event also makes possible workshops, media campaigns, trainings, and other educational efforts that multiply the impact of hearts and minds to understand the inherent value of all human life.”

This year’s keynote speaker was Dr. George Delgado, founder of the Abortion Pill Rescue Network (APRN). The organization was established in response to the need to quickly and safely help women who changed their minds after taking the chemical abortion pill mifepristone (RU-486).

Delgado told the audience that women have a short time – just 72 hours – in which to begin the reversal protocol. He recognized that connecting the mother with a trained doctor was vital to successfully and safely reverse the chemical abortion. According to the APRN website, more than 1,000 health care professionals are available 24/7 to connect with women in crisis, and studies have shown that abortion pill reversal has a 64- to 68-percent success rate.

Delgado shared that the need for the work that the APRN does is more important than ever, as up to 70 percent of abortions in the United States are now chemical abortions due to state laws that regulate or ban abortions in many states and a sharp increase in the online distribution of RU-486, which rose significantly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Abortion Pill Rescue saves the physical life of the baby and the spiritual lives of the mother, father, and siblings,” Delgado said.

Delgado challenged the crowd by asking: “What is your mission in the pro-life movement? How can you widen your sphere of influence?”

Marchi agreed that everyone who respects the dignity of unborn lives can contribute to this work.

“Our community is blessed with a faithful network of good people working for good’s sake,” Marchi said. “Bringing together those with expertise, connections, time, talent, and treasure is a strength of Right to Life Michiana that has created fertile ground for the pro-life movement here for more than 50 years. Everyone can make a difference. It takes a little courage to come forth and say, ‘Here I am,’ but the fruits of doing so are always plentiful.”

Right to Life Michiana is helping to promote an upcoming opportunity for pro-life supporters. Bethel University in Mishawaka will host the Kloska Family Life Defenders Boot Camp on Saturday, November 16, with three tracks available:

101: What Are the Preborn?

201: Beginning of Life Issues (a brand new track covering IVF, embryonic stem cell research, cloning, and abortifacients)

301: Physician Assisted Suicide, Euthanasia, and Moral Relativism

To learn more about the mission of Right to Life Michiana and ways to participate, go to prolifemichiana.org. To learn more about the Abortion Pill Rescue Network, go to abortionpillreversal.com.

