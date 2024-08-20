Solace for Mind, Body, and Soul: Mass Held for Troubled at St. Felix in Huntington Clare Hildebrandt

God desires to lend a hand in times of trial. The idea that He wants to help His people was at the heart of Bishop Rhoades’ homily at St. Felix Catholic Center in Huntington on Saturday, August 17.

Every third Saturday of the month, a Mass is held for the suffering at St. Felix. Calling on the intercession of Blessed Solanus Casey, the Praying with Solanus Casey group hosts several people who seek divine aid.

On August 17, Bishop Rhoades celebrated the Mass with pews overflowing for the sick. Because St. Felix Catholic Center only opens to the public once a month, the monthly Mass provides a perfect opportunity to be in the same location where Blessed Solanus once lived.

Greg Diss, President of Praying with Solanus Casey, suggested that those suffering should attend.

“Anybody who is sick or in trouble, people with drug problems, who … have no money, lost family members, and are just really down … these are the people Father Solanus worked with and for,” Diss told Today’s Catholic, adding, “we have a saint who helped people and is still helping people.”

The members of Praying with Solanus Casey look to teach others more about the local saint by urging them to ask for his intercession. In fact, they are so inspired by his work as a priest, the organization takes prayer requests that are then prayed for at least three times. Additionally, each request is also touched to the casket of Blessed Solanus Casey, which can be found at the Solanus Casey Center in Detroit.

“So by coming here and filling [the prayer request form] out, you’re getting prayed for four times … which is very unique,” Diss said.

Not only do attendees get the chance to offer up their own intentions, but they also have an opportunity to venerate a relic of Blessed Solanus. After Mass, a line formed, and the faithful kissed and knelt before the blessed object.

Diss encouraged the participants to then “walk the grounds” of St. Felix “and be with him.”

At the center in Huntington, new Stations of the Cross were recently placed in a wooded area beside the main chapel.

Toward the end of Mass, Bishop Rhoades gave a special blessing for the sick. After Mass, he also blessed the new stations, with the crowd gathered around him.

In his homily, Bishop Rhoades discussed God’s desire to help each of us – and our responsibility to seek out His help. People who are struggling are not alone in their sufferings, though they may believe it, Bishop Rhoades said. God wants to heal and comfort His people.

Bishop Rhoades tied in this message with the Mass reading about the Israelites in the desert. While they suffered the consequences from the sins of their parents, they were not stuck in the wilderness forever. They had the agency to seek His aid and overcome the past.

Diss commented on Bishop Rhoades’ visit, saying: “He is so good at what he does. I’ve been around many bishops – I am 70 years old – and I always get the most from Bishop Rhoades.”

Susan Iannucilli, a regular attendee and member of the Praying with Solanus Casey group, told Today’s Catholic about the importance of having a community that gathers to pray for those in need.

“It is so important for two or more to be gathered, because Jesus is there,” she said, quoting the Gospel of St. Matthew, which says, “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them” (Mt 18:20). Iannucilli continued: “You know, it’s just for mind, body, and soul – whatever ails someone.”

Steve Rennels began meeting with the prayer group in 2017. He has been inspired by Blessed Solanus to serve the needy and share the saint’s miracles. Rennels made sure to tell Today’s Catholic – and wants those seeking healing to know – that “being associated with good stuff rubs off; I wish I knew that when I was younger.”

* * *