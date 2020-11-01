Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration celebrate jubilees Todays Catholic

MISHAWAKA — The Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration recently honored six of their sisters who are celebrating jubilees of 75, 60 and 50 years of religious life.

The congregation was founded in 1863 in Olpe, Germany, by Mother Maria Theresia Bonzel who was beatified Nov. 10, 2013. The first sisters came to Lafayette, Indiana, at the invitation of Bishop Joseph Dwenger, who was bishop of the then-Diocese of Fort Wayne.

Father Brad Milunski, OFM Conv, celebrated the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass for the sister jubilarians on Oct. 17 at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Mishawaka.

Seventy-fifth jubilee

Sister M. Caroline Knapik was born in Hammond and entered the Sisters of St. Francis Aug. 12, 1945. Sister Caroline has ministered as a laundry supervisor for 60 years, 10 years at the University of Saint Francis and 50 years at the motherhouse laundry. Sister Caroline retired to Our Lady of Angels Convent in Mishawaka in 2007.

Sixtieth jubilee

Sister M. Marilyn Oliver was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration Aug. 12, 1960. Sister Marilyn served in education for 18 years as a teacher or principal in Michigan and various schools in Indiana. She served in various hospitals staffed by the sisters for 22 years. Presently, she is working in the Development Office at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, where she has been since 2005.

Sister M. Evelyn Govert was born in Calumet City, Illinois, and grew up in Griffith. She entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration Aug. 12, 1960. Sister Evelyn was a teacher at all levels of education for 30 years at schools in Michigan, Missouri and Indiana. She has been serving at the University of Saint Francis as teacher, registrar, director of mission effectiveness and alumni records for the past 40 years.

Sister M. Dianne Zimmer was born in Washington, Missouri, and entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration Aug. 12, 1960. Sister Dianne served as a teacher or principal in various schools staffed by the sisters for 25 years. She served for two years in the order’s mission in the Philippines, in the area of formation. Sister served for 16 years in various hospitals in Spiritual Care Department. For 10 years, she served in pastoral ministry at St. Casimir Parish in Hammond, where she was also a tutor in the school. She currently resides at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Mishawaka.

Sister M. Carol Meyers was born in Brookston and entered the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration Aug. 12, 1960. Sister Carol taught science at the secondary level for three years at various schools staffed by the sisters in Indiana and Missouri. She served as a missionary in Honduras for four years. Sister Carol was a chemistry professor at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne for 45 years. She currently resides at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Mishawaka.

Golden jubilee

Sister M. Anita Holzmer was born in Gary and entered the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration Aug. 12, 1970. Sister Anita served in various schools staffed by the sisters as a teacher or principal for 22 years. She served for five years as a missionary in Honduras and in initial formation for two years. Since 2004, Sister Anita has served at the University of Saint Francis as a teacher, director of the Center for Franciscan Life and assistant vice-president for Mission Integration.

