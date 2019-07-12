Sisters of Providence celebrate jubilees Todays Catholic

Four Sisters of Providence with ties to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend celebrate jubilees this year.

60-year jubilarian

Sister Ellen Cunningham is a native of Chicago. Currently she ministers as a volunteer in the Institutional Advancement Office at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Sister Ellen, formerly Sister Michael Aquinas, entered the congregation on July 22, 1959, from St. Luke Parish, River Forest, Illinois. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1967.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. She also earned a master’s degree in mathematics from The Catholic University of America, and her Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Maryland. Sister Ellen also has a Master of Science in computing science education from the University of Evansville.

Her Diocese of Fort-Wayne-South Bend ministries included teaching at Central Catholic High School, Fort Wayne, from 1964-66. She also ministered in Washington, D.C., and Illinois.

70-year jubilarians

Sister Joann Quinkert is a native of New Albany. Currently, she ministers as a volunteer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Joann, formerly Sister Joan Margaret, entered the congregation on Jan. 6, 1949, from Holy Trinity Parish, New Albany. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1956.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods with a bachelor’s degree in education, and also has a master’s degree in education from Indiana State University.

Her Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend ministries included teaching at St. Jude School, Fort Wayne, from 1951-56 and St. Patrick School, Fort Wayne, in 1970. She also ministered in North Carolina, Iowa, Kentucky and Alabama.

Sister Charles Van Hoy is a native of Bloomington. Currently, she ministers in prayer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Charles entered the congregation on Feb. 2, 1949, from St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Bloomington. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1956.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods with a bachelor’s degree in education, and also has a master’s degree in library science from Spalding University, Louisville, Kentucky.

Her Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend ministry was as a teacher at St. John the Baptist School, Fort Wayne, from 1962-64. She also ministered in Oklahoma, Washington, D.C., Illinois, North Carolina and Maryland.

75-year jubilarian

Sister Rita Clare Gerardot is a native of New Haven. Currently, she ministers as a volunteer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Rita Clare entered the congregation on July 21, 1944, from St. Louis Besancon Parish, New Haven. She professed perpetual vows on Jan. 23, 1952.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods with a bachelor’s degree in English. She also has a master’s degree in education from Indiana State University.

Her Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend ministries include teaching at St. John the Baptist School, Fort Wayne, 1965-67 and 1977-79; and as pastoral minister at St. Martin de Porres Parish, 1981. She also ministered in Illinois.

The Sisters of Providence, a congregation of nearly 300 women religious, with more than 200 Providence Associates, collaborate with others to create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy. The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located just northwest of downtown Terre Haute, which is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places. St. Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in 1840. Today, Sisters of Providence minister in 17 states, the District of Columbia and Asia, through works of love, mercy and justice. More information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries may be found at SistersofProvidence.org.

