Sisters of Providence celebrate jubilees Todays Catholic

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. — Nine Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods with ties to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are celebrating jubilees this year.

Sixty-year jubilarians

Sister Thomas Jeanne Doriot is a native of Fort Wayne. Currently, she ministers in prayer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Thomas Jeanne entered the congregation on Feb. 2, 1960, from St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1967. During her time in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Sister Thomas Jeanne ministered as a journalist at the News-Sentinel from 1971-72. She has also ministered at other locations in Indiana as well as Illinois, California and Nevada.

Sister Nancy Reynolds is a native of Indianapolis. Currently, she ministers as a canonical consultant and appointed prioress of the Carmelite Nuns in Louisville.

Sister Nancy, formerly Sister Ann Carita, entered the congregation on Sept. 12, 1960, from SS. Peter and Paul Cathedral Parish, Indianapolis. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1968.

During her time in the diocese, Sister Nancy ministered as a teacher at Central Catholic High School from 1966-69.

Seventy-year jubilarians

Sister Eileen Rose Bonner is a native of Whiting. Currently, she ministers on the Parish Bereavement Committee at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Louisville, and as a volunteer knitter for White Violet Center for Eco-Justice.

Sister Eileen Rose entered the congregation on Jan. 8, 1950, from Sacred Heart Parish, Whiting. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1957. During her time in the diocese, Sister Eileen Rose ministered as a teacher at St. Jude School, Fort Wayne, from 1969-70.

Sister Rosemary Borntrager is a native of Chicago. Currently, she ministers as a volunteer at Linden Leaf Gifts at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Rosemary, formerly Sister Rose Cecile, entered the congregation on July 22, 1950, from Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Chicago. She professed perpetual vows on Jan. 23, 1958. During her time in the diocese, Sister Rosemary ministered as a teacher at Cathedral School, Fort Wayne, from 1953-56.

Sister Theresa Clare Carr is a native of Indianapolis. Currently, she ministers as a volunteer for The Helping Hands and Providence Food Pantry, both in West Terre Haute.

Sister Theresa Clare entered the congregation on Jan. 8, 1950, from St. Patrick Parish, Indianapolis. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1957. During her time in the diocese, Sister Theresa Clare ministered as a teacher at St. John the Baptist School, Fort Wayne, from 1952-53.

Sister Jacquelyn Hoffman is a native of Fort Wayne. Currently, she has a music ministry at Providence Health Care at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Jacquelyn, formerly Sister Theodata, entered the congregation on Feb. 2, 1950, from St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1957. During her time in the diocese, Sister Jacquelyn ministered as a teacher at St. John the Baptist School, Fort Wayne, from 1982-2002. Sister Jacquelyn has also ministered in other locations in Indiana, as well as Missouri and Illinois.

Sister Elizabeth Meyer is a native of Indianapolis. Currently, she ministers as a care volunteer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Elizabeth, formerly Sister Joseph Aloyse, entered the congregation on Feb. 2, 1950, from St. Christopher Parish, Indianapolis. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1957. During her time in the diocese, Sister Elizabeth ministered as a teacher at St. Jude School, from 1952-57.

Seventy-five year jubilarians

Sister Winifred Mary Sullivan is a native of Terre Haute. Currently, she ministers as a sewer for Linden Leaf Gifts at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Winifred Mary entered the congregation on July 22, 1945, from St. Ann Parish, Terre Haute. She professed perpetual vows on Jan. 23, 1953. During her time in the diocese, Sister Winifred Mary ministered as a teacher at Cathedral School, Fort Wayne, in 1953.

Eighty-year jubilarian

Sister Mary Roger Madden is a native of Decatur, Illinois. Currently, she ministers in prayer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Mary Roger entered the congregation on Sept. 16, 1940, from St. Patrick Parish, Decatur. She professed perpetual vows on Jan. 23, 1949. During her time in the diocese, Sister Mary Roger ministered as a teacher at St. John the Baptist School, Fort Wayne, from 1955-58.

The Sisters of Providence, a congregation of nearly 250 women religious, with more than 280 Providence Associates, collaborate with others to create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy. The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located just northwest of downtown Terre Haute, which is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places. St. Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in 1840. Today, Sisters of Providence minister in 17 states, the District of Columbia and Asia, through works of love, mercy and justice. More information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries may be found at SistersofProvidence.org.

