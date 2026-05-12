Sisters Host Tea Party, Marian Procession at Mishawaka Convent Denise Fedorow Freelance Writer

About a dozen or so teenage girls and their moms joined the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration for a tea party and Marian procession and May crowning on Sunday, May 3, at their convent in Mishawaka. The event was for sixth- through 12th-grade girls along with their mothers, grandmothers or other adult females and was coordinated by Sister Emmanuel Kurtzweg.

The girls joined the rest of the sisters in the chapel for their annual prayer service to ‘crown’ Our Lady by processing with flowers to the statue of Mary in the convent’s chapel. The prayer service included Marian hymns and the Litany of Mary. After the service, the girls knelt at the statue and prayed to the Blessed Mother.

Before the tea party, the girls were given a brief introduction to the Teen FEMM health program. FEMM health focuses on the gift of a woman’s body and hormones and how to regulate those hormones naturally, through all stages. FEMM Health has partnered with Franciscan Health and is launching the program for teens.

Sister Emmanuel showed a brief video on the dignity of women, which said that women show the tenderness of God, who trusted women with caring for the gift of life, among other things.

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