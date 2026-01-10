Sister Joan Fisher of the Poor Handmaids Dies at Age 95 Todays Catholic

Sister Joan Kathleen Fisher (formerly Sister Colette) of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ entered the final stage of her life’s journey on earth and passed away at Catherine’s Cottage in Donaldson on Saturday, December 27, at the age of 95.

Her parents, Ellis Fisher and Catherine (Irle), welcomed two daughters, Joan Kathleen and Rosemary, to their family. She is survived her niece, Kymm Ivy, and her nephews, Robert Haber and Michael Haber.

Sister Joan was born on July 9, 1930, in Fort Wayne. She was inspired by her early educators, members of the Poor Handmaids, and knew she wanted to be a sister, so she entered the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ community in Donaldson on November 21, 1948, and professed her first vows on June 25, 1951.

Sister Joan’s life theme was to “celebrate the journey,” and indeed she celebrated her life’s journey in many varied ways. Following her profession, she completed education at Alverno College (B.A.) in Milwaukee, St. Francis College (M.S.) in Fort Wayne, and obtained various certifications for Montessori teacher and parish ministry. She ministered as an elementary teacher at St. Joseph School in Mishawaka; St. Mary School in Trenton, Illinois; Angel Guardian Orphanage in Chicago; and Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Hammond. She served as a Montessori teacher at St. Mary Parish in Fort Wayne, and it was in that last ministry she witnessed a close look at poverty experienced by inner city children. This opportunity opened a new journey to minister with the poor and marginalized as she learned that was where God was leading her heart and energy.

She was a staunch advocate for those most in need and instrumental in founding the Daystar Program in Cairo, Illinois, in 1978. The Daystar program brought hope to the poor, the elderly, and the disadvantaged, and it still continues today. In 1997, Sister Joan Fisher saw that the Gary area needed a center to reach out to women and children experiencing homelessness. Along with Sister Peg Spindler, CSA, Sister Joan opened Sojourner Truth House in Gary to provide a safe and welcoming place for clients. Today, the Sojourner Truth House ministry is thriving and is a village of hope that empowers women and children.

Sister Joan was also director of the Poor Handmaid Associate Community from 1986-92, sparking a wonderful beginning of a spiritual family of St. Katharina Kasper.

In 2002, Sister Joan moved to the Poor Handmaid motherhouse to minister to her mother who then lived at Catherine Kasper Nursing Home. In 2006, Sister Joan was asked to become a member of the Catherine’s Cottage Supportive Community with other Poor Handmaid Sisters. Sister Joan’s “yes” to a new door in her life’s journey was a blessing to all members of the Cottage Community as she shared a beautiful smile, compassion, and her youthful spirit.

During her time at the Cottage, Sister Joan continued outreach to the poor as she sewed clothes bags (lots of them!) and delivered them to the Women’s Care Center in Plymouth.

Sister Joan lived a life of joyful service, and in her autobiography, she wrote: “My life with its ups and downs is in fact a life centered in God whom I am getting to see … and rejoice and sing and love Him with all my heart as He loves me.”

Visitation for Sister Joan will be held on Monday, January 12, at the Catherine Kasper Convent Chapel in Donaldson at 4:30 p.m. A wake service will follow beginning at 7 p.m. The chapel will also play host to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 13, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation to be held half an hour beforehand. The Mass will be livestreamed at poorhandmaids.org/live. Memorial contributions may be made at poorhandmaids.org.

* * *