Sin Is a Choice, and So Is Following Christ Msgr. Owen Campion The Sunday Gospel

Few passages in the Scriptures are as abundant in literary technique and in theological message as is this reading from Genesis. Bluntly confronting paganism and the tendency of all humans to avoid accusing themselves of fault, it goes to the heart of sin.

The heart of sin is that it is the result of a freely chosen act by humans. While in this reading the role of the tempting devil is clear, it also is clear that the devil only tempts. The devil does not force the first man and woman to sin. They sinned of their own will.

The temptation has a lesson. Rebelling against God, the perfect and the perfectly just, was foolhardy. Yet, imperfect even in their pristine state of holiness, the first man and woman listened to bad advice and trusted not God but another.

It is a process that has been repeated untold number of times in the lives of us all.

The second reading is from the Epistle to the Romans.

In this reading, the epistle looks back to the incident described in Genesis. It reminds us that by the Original Sin the first humans introduced sin, and resulting chaos and trouble, into earthly existence.

Thus, death and hardship are not God’s designs for us. They were not curses sent upon the human race by an angry God. Believe it or not, the first humans chose them when they sinned. Sin, voluntary and deliberate, brought such devastatingly bad results into the world.

God is the center and source of everlasting love and mercy. He did not leave humanity in the whirlpool of death and despair created by human sin. Instead, God sent Jesus, the Redeemer, the Son of God.

St. Matthew’s Gospel provides the last reading. It recalls the temptation of Jesus. It is a Synoptic tradition, not unique to Matthew. Similar stories appear in Mark and Luke.

As was the case with Genesis, this reading is heavy in its symbolism. For example, bread in the time of Jesus much more obviously represented survival than bread would today.

Modern refrigeration and quick transportation of food products have given us in our day a great variety of possible foods to consume. In the time of Jesus, the selection was considerably less. Bread was a principal food. So, as the devil tempts Jesus, bread is a familiar symbol of life and strength.

Then, the devil takes Jesus to the top of the Temple to survey the world. It is diversion, to think of the earthly and not the heavenly.

The final, most powerful message is that Jesus commands the devil. Jesus is God.

Reflection

Watching the terrible events unfold recently in Minneapolis, the everlasting war in Ukraine, and in Gaza, someone exclaimed, “Why doesn’t God stop it?!”

Well, God has given us the way to stop all brutality and evil. He sent us Jesus, but we have a choice. Hear Jesus, follow Jesus, or not.

This is the first weekend of Lent. The Church uses the opportunity of this weekend to teach us that deliberate sinful human behavior is real, removing us from God, bringing disaster in its wake.

A very deadly effect of Original Sin was to leave humanity with the mind that sin somehow is not voluntary, and that we are without the power to resist sin.

In these readings, the Church calls us to wake up, be strong, and then always follow the Lord. It insists upon our own personal role in sin. It gives the alternative, the path to life and peace, the path that follows the Lord and leads to Him.

Following Jesus is the purpose of Lent.

READINGS

Sunday: Genesis 2:7-9; 3:1-7; Psalms 51:3-4, 5-6, 12-13, 14, 17; Romans 5:12-19; Matthew 4:1-11

Monday: Leviticus 19:1-2, 11-18; Psalms 19:8-10, 15; Matthew 25:31-46

Tuesday: Isaiah 55:10-11; Psalms 34:4-5, 6-7, 16-17, 18-19; Matthew 6:7-15

Wednesday: Jonah 3:1-10; Psalms 51:3-4, 12-13, 18-19; Luke 11:29-32

Thursday: Esther 4:12, 14-16, 23-25; Psalms 138:1-3, 7-8; Matthew 7:7-12

Friday: Ezekiel 18:21-28; Psalms 130:1-8; Matthew 5:20-26

Saturday: Deuteronomy 26:16-19; Psalms 119:1-2, 4-5, 7-8; Matthew 5:43-48

* * *