‘Seven Sisters’ Members Renew Commitment to Bishop, Priests Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

Nearly 75 women gathered at St. Patrick Church Arcola on Saturday, May 31, to renew their annual commitment to one Holy Hour per week on a designated day to pray in front of the Blessed Sacrament for Bishop Rhoades or a specific priest.

“In any given parish, a Seven Sisters Apostolate can be formed when seven women commit to offering a Holy Hour that is specifically for their pastor,” said Tammie Schenkel, one of the organizers of the event and a member of the Seven Sisters. “We each have our own specific day that we commit to so that every day of the week is covered.”

The day began with Mass celebrated by Father John Eze, pastor at St. Patrick. Participants then went to the parish hall for crafts, fellowship, lunch, and a presentation by Schenkel about the apostolate and the great need for more women to become part of Seven Sisters.

“We have 111 diocesan clergy serving in our diocese as of today,” Schenkel said. “We also have 164 members of the institutes of consecrated life, so there are a lot of priests to cover in prayer.”

Schenkel told Today’s Catholic that the apostolate is offering more than 600 Holy Hours a week in front of the Blessed Sacrament. “The only two things required are praying for the priest’s sanctity and praying for a deepening devotion to our Blessed Mother,” she added.

Materials handed out had more information about the structure and the mission, as well as the three patron saints of the apostolate – Madonna of the Grapes, St. John Vianney, and St. Margaret Clitherow.

After lunch, the women went back to the church for adoration and a presentation by Father Eze. During that time, there was also an opportunity for reconciliation with Father Mark Gurtner, vicar general of the diocese, who was also in attendance.

Father Eze spoke with Today’s Catholic after the event about the importance of the Seven Sisters Apostolate.

“The kind of prayer they offer for us before Jesus and the Blessed Sacrament is like our oxygen, you know, like our heartbeat.” He added: “So, we are being nurtured and pumped up and empowered for the ministry that God has called us, whether it is ministry of the sacraments or the word or pastoral ministry of the parishioners or administration of the parish groups. It feels so good to know that there are people who are lifting you up to God in prayer. You can’t beat that! It’s the best!”

If you would like more information about the Seven Sisters Apostolate, contact Schenkel at [email protected].

Nicole Hahn is Secretary of Communications for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

