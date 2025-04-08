Service, Faith at the Heart of St. Mary School in Avilla Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

“Now, who is God’s mother?” Bishop Rhoades asked the kindergarten and first-grade students. Hands were collectively raised, eager to shout, “Mary!”

On Wednesday, April 2, Bishop Rhoades traveled to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School in Avilla to visit with students and teachers. Celebrating Mass in the morning, he led the school in prayer.

During his homily, Bishop Rhoades reflected on the Scripture passage from Isaiah 49, which tells of God loving His people as a mother loves her infant.

“Isaiah writes that God loves you like a mother loves her child, that He will never forget you as a mother can never forget her child. God loves you that much,” Bishop Rhoades told the students.

Lucy Warner and Ally Lazoff, eighth-grade students at St. Mary, got excited when asked by Today’s Catholic about what they like about their school.

“There is just so much,” Warner said, as Lazoff nodded in agreement. “We don’t just learn about the faith at this school but actually live it, too,” added Lazoff.

“Everything St. Mary’s has done is so intricate and involved,” Warner added. “Our teachers do an incredible job making sure we learn about our faith. It’s not just a religion class – we lead stations and learn to live the faith. We learn that we can live the faith outside of school as well.”

Both students expressed gratitude for Bishop Rhoades’ visit.

“It is an honor for the bishop to come and speak to us,” Lazoff said. “He makes us feel good about the faith, which is reassuring, because he will be confirming us in a couple of months. I won’t feel as nervous to raise my hand and answer questions on that day.”

Lazoff added: “Getting to talk one on one with him just reminds you that he is a regular person. He is confident and proclaims the Gospel but remains a regular person.”

While St. Mary in Avilla requires all students to wear uniforms, the eighth graders are allowed an addition to their garb: If they have completed enough service hours, they earn a red zip-up jacket that serves as a sign of their commitment to the school.

“We must do 25 hours of service to earn our service jackets,” Warner said. “We work through the summer and throughout the school year. They just represent the service that we’ve done for St. Mary’s and the community.”

Chad Helmkamp, who teaches theology in the school’s upper grades, said that “when the jackets are earned, they are worn proudly.”

Helmkamp added: “The greatest joy that I see in kids is how much they light up that they can do something on their own. They’re able to grow in faith and knowledge and get excited about it,” he said.

When Helmkamp decided to pursue teaching as a profession, he always felt he would end up teaching at St. Mary, his alma mater.

“I’ve been Catholic my whole life and decided to come back to the school where I once was a student,” he said. “This was the only school I applied to. … St. Mary’s is very special.”

Helmkamp added: “You know what is so awesome about St. Mary’s? Our school is so loved we have third and fourth generations here from families. Some students have great grandparents who went here. … You don’t see that a lot in schools,” he said.

Principal Damian Schmitt expressed his own gratitude for the legacy of Catholic education at St. Mary.

“The entire reason I am in education is Catholic schooling,” Schmitt said. “It changed my life. … My grandmother insisted that I attend a Catholic school, and I owe Catholic schools a debt of gratitude. That is why I’ve been serving in them for almost 25 years.”

Schmitt said he appreciates Bishop Rhoades’ commitment to be involved in the schools and parishes across the diocese.

“I’ve taught in Catholic schools for a very long time. … In the other dioceses, I never experienced a bishop’s visit. It means a lot that our bishop takes the time out of his busy schedule to connect with his schools and parishes. He aims to build meaningful relationships with them.”

Schmitt added, “The kids enjoy his presence, and those young students who don’t fully understand still know something important is happening.”

“The greatest joy is seeing the impact that Catholic education has on the families and on the children,” Schmitt said. “It really changes their lives and their relationships. As an educator, you get to see glimpses, especially as they mature, of the fruits of your labor.”

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

