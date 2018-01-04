Senior priest receives 55th anniversary greetings
Father Edward J. Ruetz holds a card from friends and parishioners of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Fort Wayne, at his apartment in Mishawaka on the eve of the 55th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood, which was Dec. 23. Father Ruetz, who at age 92 is the senior priest of the diocese, served the parish as associate pastor from 1966-74, playing a foundational role in the parish’s advocacy for peace and racial justice, as well as its ongoing ministries to the poor. — Don Clemmer
* * *
