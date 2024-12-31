Seminarians Claim Tenth Cupertino Classic Eric Peat

They administer the sacraments to us. They guide us on our faith journeys. They arm us in the battle for our souls.

And sometimes, our diocesan priests and seminarians even set screens and box out.

On Friday, December 27, faithful from across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend were again given the unique opportunity to cheer on their present and future clergy in the Cupertino Classic – the annual basketball game that pits diocesan priests against seminarians – and support religious vocations in a fun, entertaining, and unifying environment.

“You just see the Church alive,” marveled Deacon Nicholas Monnin, who was able to participate in his fourth Cupertino Classic before returning to Rome to finish his studies at the Pontifical North American College. “This is the diocese – this is the Church in love with Jesus here, and it shows that being a Catholic isn’t just going to church on Sunday. This is what the Church does – it comes together, it’s a community. It’s wonderful.”

In the 10th installment of the Cupertino Classic, which was held at Marian High School in Mishawaka, the seminarians beat the priests 52-42 in a contest that was a near reversal of last year’s 50-42 victory by the priests. It also gave the seminarians their third victory in the last four years and evened the all-time series at 5-5. The evening began with Eucharistic adoration and Mass at the nearby Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration Provincial House. Just before tipoff, Father Dan Niezer, pastor at St. Dominic in Bremen and the diocesan promoter of priestly vocations, led a packed gymnasium in prayer.

“God, Our Father, we thank you for the gift of your Son, who is here with us, born for us, to heal our wounds, forgive us our sins, and bring us life everlasting,” prayed Father Niezer. “We pray that all people may follow your will, may abandon the ways of the world, and seek to only live for you and to live for each other. We pray that you may send and raise up beautiful priests, beautiful husbands and wives, and great religious brothers and sisters.”

The seminarians came storming out of the gate in the opening quarter, building a double-digit lead behind the stellar play of Cupertino newcomer Michael Florin. Florin accounted for the seminarian squad’s first seven points and finished the first quarter with nine. Fellow seminarian Greenan Sullivan, who played college basketball at Ave Maria University, also punished the priests with relentless drives to the bucket, scoring six first-quarter points of his own as the seminarians closed the quarter with an 18-8 lead.

But the priest squad settled down and got to work. Father Brian Florin and Father Terry Coonan got hot from long range, with Father Coonan’s three-pointer just before the halftime buzzer drawing the priests to within two, 25-23.

“Coach G. was holding us together,” Deacon Monnin said of Sullivan. “He and Michael Florin were really pacing us. When the priests started making shots, they were like, ‘OK, they’re going to start missing; we’re going to start making,’ just keeping us calm. They did a great job.”

With less than 4 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Father Zane Langenbrunner’s offensive rebound and putback gave the priests their first lead of the night at 30-29. However, it would prove to be their only lead of the night. A step-back jumper from Michael Florin broke a 32-32 tie and put the seminarians back on top by two heading into the final quarter.

“I think we had the momentum with [Father Terry’s buzzer-beating three-pointer] going into the third quarter,” Father Niezer said. “But for some reason, the seminarians kept it up. Matt Henry, his arms, they were like a crane with how many blocks he had. They just had some great plays on the ball, and we couldn’t keep up.”

Michael Florin added two more 15-footers from the top of the key to begin the fourth quarter, as the priests had no answer for his midrange game. When Sullivan swished a three-pointer moments later, prompting a timeout from the priests, the seminarians had finished an 11-0 run to grab a 43-32 lead and seize control of the game.

Deacon Monnin said Sullivan’s advice in huddles throughout the game was straightforward but ultimately went a long way in deciding the outcome.

“‘Rebound the ball,’” Deacon Monnin said simply of the message. “‘Block out, rebound – they’re going to start fouling.’ And that’s exactly what happened. Matt Henry and myself and Sam Martinez, we just started throwing our bodies in there to get rebounds, and it really worked out.”

Sullivan led the seminarian charge with a game-high 21 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals, while Michael Florin repeatedly made big plays and timely shots, finishing with 20 points. Deacon Monnin added seven points and seven rebounds, and Matt Henry had several blocks in the paint to go with his four points. Meanwhile, Father Brian Florin paced the priests with 15 points and five rebounds. Father Terry Coonan also finished in double figures with 11 points and six rebounds, while Father Ben Landrigan chipped in eight points, and Father Langenbrunner notched six.

Of course, the event’s mission of highlighting vocations to the priesthood and religious life was impossible to miss. From Father Brian Isenbarger and Sister Joan Roeder providing entertaining in-game commentary on the PA system, to the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration organizing a relay race with children on the gym floor at halftime, to Monsignor Michael Heintz refereeing the game, religious vocations could be spotted in every direction.

“Certainly, the joy of the Christian faith is highlighted here in this event,” Father Niezer told Today’s Catholic. “Just the joy that exudes from that, it’s very attractive. If I was discerning a vocation, I would want to be very serious about my Christian faith after seeing an environment like this. I would want this for myself.”

As Deacon Monnin added, the event also humanizes the ordained and consecrated, making the vocations accessible to all.

“Priests and religious are real people,” Deacon Monnin said. “They’re more than what they do in prayer, more than what they do in church. Priests can play basketball, and sisters can come out and have fun. I think it makes the vocation real for somebody – that they’re able to see themselves in the shoes of someone living the vocation.”

The evening concluded with the priests and seminarians standing side by side at midcourt, singing the Salve Regina with the entire gymnasium. Even brothers in Christ, however, are not immune to some good-natured ribbing at one another’s expense, and Father Niezer said the priests fully expect some taunting from the seminarians in the weeks and months to come after their victory.

“I’m sure there will [be trash talk],” Father Niezer admitted with a smile. “But we’re just as good if not better at throwing it back at them, trash talking and getting ready for next year.”

* * *