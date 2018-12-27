Todays Catholic
December 27, 2018 // Special

Seminarian Mass and luncheon

Seminarians of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are pictured with Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades and other clergy following Mass at St. Jude Church in South Bend in honor of the Serra Club and its ongoing support of seminarians, on Thursday, Dec. 20.

