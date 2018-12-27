Seminarian Mass and luncheon
Seminarians of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are pictured with Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades and other clergy following Mass at St. Jude Church in South Bend in honor of the Serra Club and its ongoing support of seminarians, on Thursday, Dec. 20.
Bishop Kevin C Rhoades leads the Mass held at St Jude’s Church in South Bend in honor of the Serra Club Friday Dec. 20, 2018. — Joe Raymond
Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades talks with Ted Niezer of the Serra Club at St. Jude Parish in South Bend on Thursday, Dec. 20, following a Mass celebrated in honor of the Serra Club and its prayerful support of diocesan seminarians and other vocations to religious life.
Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades talks to seminarians of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and their families at a luncheon hosted by St. Jude Parish in South Bend in honor of the Serra Club, which supports vocations to the religious life, on Thursday, Dec. 20.
