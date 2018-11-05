Seminarian champs at the Mount

In between their studies, seminarians of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend engage in sporting competitions against other seminary and university teams. Recently, the Mount St. Mary’s Seminary football team, left, won its second consecutive university intramural championship in October. Team members, from left, are quarterback Ben Landrigan, Jake Schneider and Brian Florin, of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend; tournament MVP Mike Bovino, Diocese of Norwich; Jon Fiormonti, Diocese of Arlington; and conditioning coach Msgr. Michael Heintz.
Team Fort Wayne-South Bend was crowned intramural sand volleyball champion at Mount St. Mary’s University: From left are members Zane Langenbrunner, Logan Parrish, Sam Anderson, Landrigan, Deacon Dan Niezer, Vince Faurote, Schneider and Florin. —Provided by Msgr. Mike Heintz