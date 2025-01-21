Seeking Eternity: The Value of Catholic Education Father Brian Isenbarger

I should begin this essay with a word of gratitude to my parents. Mom and Dad, thank you for the gift of a Catholic education. Through your years of sacrifice, you made sure I was formed not merely for this world but for eternity. Literally, I am eternally grateful!

As we’re set to begin Catholic Schools Week, I was asked to share my own experience of Catholic schools, which really spans my entire life – all the way from preschool, elementary school, high school, college, and seminary. In fact, when I graduated from seminary, I joked that I had finally graduated from 24th grade of Catholic school!

Now, I find myself as the pastor of a parish with a school, and once again, I clearly see the indispensability of a Catholic education. At its roots, the mission of Catholic education is fundamentally different from other educational systems because it stems from the very heart of the Gospel. The mission of every Catholic school is the holistic formation of the human person not merely for a practical end but to prepare them for eternity.

This formation is not simply a theory or an idea. Rather, it comes from a living encounter with the person of Jesus Christ – the eternal Word of the Father who has taken on our own human condition. In Christ, we have the revelation of what perfected humanity looks like. We have the paradigm of what holistic formation truly entails, and we can see what is true, good, and beautiful in Him. This gives Catholic education its totally unique role in our contemporary educational climate.

At my own parish school (St. Joseph in Garrett), Jesus is not relegated only to the confines of religion class. Instead, the entire day is pervaded by His presence. Twice a week, our students encounter Jesus through holy Mass, with the opportunity to experience His mercy in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Another day of the week, all our students go before Him in Eucharistic adoration. Two other days, our students begin their day with a prayer service.

Beyond prayer and sacramental opportunities, our teachers are also essential to facilitating this encounter with Christ. Through their own lived experience of missionary discipleship, they serve as credible witnesses to the joy of the Gospel. Certainly, they could teach in many other places, but they have chosen Catholic education because they believe in its distinct mission at the service of the Gospel. Thank you to all our wonderful Catholic school teachers!

It used to be the case, perhaps half a century ago, that nearly all Catholic children went to Catholic schools. Through the years, however, whether because of social or financial changes, this has changed. Many of our Catholic children no longer attend Catholic schools. In fact, throughout our country, there have been a number of saddening stories of schools that have closed.

Nonetheless, I do believe we are on the cusp of a resurrection in Catholic education, especially here in Indiana. Because of the Indiana Choice Scholarship program, Catholic schools no longer pose the financial difficulty they once did. With the current system, finances should never be a deterrent for any family seeking a Catholic education. At most schools, nearly all students receive Choice Scholarships, and there is a hope that the state legislature will soon pass universal school choice – meaning all students regardless of income will qualify for Choice Scholarships. Unfortunately, in my experience, many parents looking into schools for their children do not know about this program. They often think that a Catholic education is financially impossible. In reality, Catholic education is more financially feasible for every student than it ever has been.

More importantly, though, is the fundamental mission of our Catholic schools. While religious education programs can help to supplement the religious formation of our children, they are qualitatively different from the formation provided in a Catholic school. A Catholic school provides an entire environment and culture that is permeated by the Gospel. It is in our schools that our students realize our faith is not just a set of ideals or moral theories but rather a complete way of life coming from the One who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life.

As I mentioned at the beginning, I am eternally grateful to my parents for choosing Catholic schools. If you are a parent with school-aged children, I hope you will do the same. Eternity is worth it!

Father Brian Isenbarger is pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett.

