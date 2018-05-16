Salutatorian Ryan McArdle Michelle Donaghey

Bishop Dwenger High School: Fort Wayne



Having strong faith helped Bishop Dwenger salutatorian Ryan McArdle in many ways, especially in finding his college major.

“My faith has truly allowed me to put everything else in my life into context. Especially in today’s day and age, career goals can easily become the primary focus in one’s life,” said the 4.609 GPA student.

Ryan noted that before he truly found faith and service, his personal goals “got in the way.”

“This was an issue from which I personally suffered early on in my high school career, with all of my effort going toward getting into the best schools so that I could graduate and be the best professional. However, having faith integrated into my school curriculum quickly changed that,” explained Ryan. “It was only by going out into the community and doing service work for those in need that I was able to realize that they are my true motivation in life.”

He said he wants to “enter medicine not for myself, but for the people whom I may one day be able to help. It was this realization, guided by faith, that had allowed me to truly thrive throughout high school.”

Ryan was a four-year student council member, serving as freshman and sophomore class officer; the student body activities director from 2016 to 2018, and a member of the Key Club, Science Olympiad and wrestling team. He took a beat on the school newspaper this past year as a reporter.

Outside of academics he enjoys playing music on the guitar, piano, harmonica or banjo or any other instruments he can get a hold of. He also likes reading, writing, snow skiing and spending time outdoors.

He said he will cherish the memories of Bishop Dwenger football games, the all-school Masses, and “spending time in the classroom with wonderful friends and teachers.”

He hopes to “one day get my M.D. and do service work overseas, possibly for an organization such as Doctors Without Borders. After returning I hope to specialize — perhaps in pediatrics or oncology,” said McArdle. He plans to attend the University of Notre Dame.

