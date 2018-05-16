Salutatorian Katherine Henry Michelle Donaghey

Marian High School: Mishawaka

High school would not have been the same, said Katherine Henry, Marian High School salutatorian, without the full embracement of her deeply seated religious beliefs.

“My faith has allowed me to embrace everything about high school. I know that I can trust in God and be thankful to Him for everything that I have,” she said, noting how faith works in her life every day. “My faith helps me to look for and see the good in everyone, and that has helped to make some unforgettable relationships.”

Katherine said that at Marian High School, faculty and staff members remind students that their primary purpose in life is to “help each other get to heaven.”

In fact, she said, being afforded opportunities to do selfless acts as a community was one of her favorite things about Marian, where she felt she and others could be “putting our faith into action together” as a group.

She played soccer for four years — two on junior varsity, two on varsity — serving as captain of the JV team her sophomore year. She ran track for three years. Special memories remain from the soccer games and track meets, when she rode home with the team, singing the Marian fight song as they traveled.

Katherine was part of the Right to Life Club, serving as secretary as a junior and president as a senior. She was on the Science Olympiad and served as captain as a senior. In the French Club she was vice president her senior year, and she was inducted in the National Honor Society her junior and senior years and was in Campus Ministry her junior and senior years.

She has been part of the St. Jude youth group since seventh grade, where she helped to create and lead retreats for incoming freshmen. The group also raised money for the Women’s Care Center on Mother’s Day and helped the parish in other ways.

She takes time to play the piano in between practices for soccer and track. When she has spare time, she loves to read, bake, shop and hang out with her friends and family.

Her “absolute favorite memory of high school” is the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Katherine plans to attend Purdue University, majoring in engineering, and study abroad in France and possibly Italy or Ireland, pursuing French as a minor to work globally.

“I don’t know precisely what the future holds. Although I am ecstatic about my plans as they currently stand, I’ll go wherever God’s plan takes me,” she said.

* * *