Salutatorian Adam Veldman Michelle Donaghey

Bishop Luers High School: Fort Wayne

Adam Veldman said he will continue his walk of faith as a Catholic during college: In fact, he is moving on to attendance at a Catholic college, Georgetown University.

The 4.39 GPA Bishop Luers salutatorian said he has loved his time at Catholic schools. He explained that he felt first going to a Catholic grade school and then a Catholic high school meant he has always had good models of faith and character. “My school has allowed me many opportunities to serve others through different clubs like Student Council and National Honor Society, as well as by the Bishop Luers service project, Sodalitas,” he said.

While at Bishop Luers, Adam was Student Council president, vice president and treasurer, and was also the treasurer for the National Honor Society and World Culture Club. He played sports as well, serving as varsity soccer captain this past year, and was part of the swim team for three years. Adam was on the Student Leadership Board from 2016 to 2018 and was Academic Super Bowl captain from 2015 to 2018.

His hobbies include soccer and swimming as well as reading and studying history. He also enjoys spending time with friends and at the lake with his family.

His most treasured moments in high school are “all the new friends I made, my last swim meet senior year, and my last soccer game senior year.”

At Georgetown Adam plans to major in international relations, which he hopes will be the springboard to a career in the intelligence community.

