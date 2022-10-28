Saints are 2022 ICCL Varsity Girls Soccer Tournament Champs Todays Catholic

MISHAWAKA — The ICCL Tournament Championship game for Varsity Girls Soccer was held on Oct. 23 at Marian High School’s Abro Stadium between the Eagles of St. Joseph South Bend and the ICCL Regular Season Champs, the Saints of Mishawaka Catholic School. The weather condition was great for late October with the temperature starting out at 75 degrees with no rain. After taking a 1-0 lead at half, the Mishawaka Catholic Saints Varsity Girls Soccer team defeated St. Joseph South Bend in the Tournament Championship game 4-0, finishing the season undefeated with a 9-0 record.

Joining the Mishawaka Catholic School Varsity Girls Soccer team were students from Queen of Peace School in Mishawaka and St. Jude School in South Bend.

