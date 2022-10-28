Saints are 2022 ICCL Varsity Girls Soccer Tournament Champs

Todays Catholic
MISHAWAKA — The ICCL Tournament Championship game for Varsity Girls Soccer was held on Oct. 23 at Marian High School’s Abro Stadium between the Eagles of St. Joseph South Bend and the ICCL Regular Season Champs, the Saints of Mishawaka Catholic School. The weather condition was great for late October with the temperature starting out at 75 degrees with no rain. After taking a 1-0 lead at half, the Mishawaka Catholic Saints Varsity Girls Soccer team defeated St. Joseph South Bend in the Tournament Championship game 4-0, finishing the season undefeated with a 9-0 record. 

Joining the Mishawaka Catholic School Varsity Girls Soccer team were students from Queen of Peace School in Mishawaka and St. Jude School in South Bend.

Photos by Ryan Grill
The Mishawaka Catholic Saints ICCL Varsity Girls Soccer Tournament Champions pose for a photo. Pictured from left are: Coach Matt Mammolenti, Millie Mammolenti, Leah Gradeless, Milana Micola, Coach Mike Micola, Brynn Micinski, Julia Marino, Holly Hamel, London Grove, Aryana Grill, Coach Ryan Grill, Ally Callan, Bella Connors, and Olivia Micola.

Players from Queen of Peace School in Mishawaka who joined the Saints this season pose for a photo. Pictured from left are: Elizabeth Dabler, Emma Murphy, Kendall Bradely, and Aubrey Bradely.

Players from St. Jude School in South Bend who joined the Saints this season pose for a photo. Pictured from left are: Flannery Coman, Reese Carver, Paytin Mason, and Ciara Foley.

