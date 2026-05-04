Saint Mary’s Celebrates Centennial of Holy Spirit Chapel Elyse Maldonado

On Friday, April 24, students, faculty, staff, alumnae and members of the Sisters of the Holy Cross filled the pews of Holy Spirit Chapel at Saint Mary’s College for a special Mass marking a century of prayer, community and faith. On that very day 100 years ago, the chapel, originally called the Chapel of the Holy Ghost, was dedicated.

The centennial Mass marked a momentous celebration for the campus community. Presiding at the liturgy, Holy Cross Father William Lies, the provincial superior of the U.S. Province of Priests and Brothers of Holy Cross, described the chapel as a “quiet heartbeat — steady, faithful, life-giving,” at the center of campus life. He was joined at the Mass by concelebrants Holy Cross Father Felipe Campos and Jesuit Father Joseph Lorenz.

Tucked on the third floor of Le Mans Hall, the chapel has long served as a central sacred space at the college, serving as host to countless alumnae weddings as well as confirmations and first Communions. It has also held the quiet, unseen petitions of personal prayer for 100 years.

From its dedication in 1926, Holy Spirit Chapel was envisioned as the spiritual heart of the college.

“At the very center of that dream was this chapel — not an afterthought, not an accessory — the heart,” Father Lies said in his homily, recalling the vision of Holy Cross Mother Pauline O’Neill, the college’s first president, and the Sisters of the Holy Cross. “Something more than a building was completed. … A foundation was laid, not just of brick and limestone but of faith.”

Over the past century, the chapel has witnessed generations of students who have climbed its stairs “sometimes eagerly, sometimes hesitantly,” Father Lies said, and found within it “a quiet, a presence, a sense of God … and slowly, often very slowly, hearts are changed.”

Those encounters continue today. Accessible to students 24 hours a day, the chapel remains a constant in the lives of students navigating both the joys and challenges of college life.

Molly Gower, the vice president for mission, emphasized the importance of that accessibility in today’s world.

“It is very important for our students to have access to chapels and places to pray at all hours,” Gower told Today’s Catholic. “We all need places that help us tend to our inner life and offer our attention to God. In a culture of distraction shaped by noise and screens, these spaces help us pause and be still.”

For many students, the accessibility of the space is key to its significance. Annie Iovino, a senior at Saint Mary’s College, described the chapel as an integral part of her daily routine.

“I pass the chapel multiple times a day, and each time I do, I cross myself,” Iovino told Today’s Catholic. “It’s a simple yet sacred part of my routine — a quiet reminder that the Holy Spirit Chapel, and the God who dwells there, is home.”

Junior Audrey Arthur echoed that rhythm of daily encounter, especially in the midst of a busy schedule.

“Holy Spirit Chapel is a space where I can go to connect with God in my daily life,” Arthur told Today’s Catholic. “One of my favorite parts of the week is attending Eucharistic adoration between classes on Wednesdays. Being able to sit with Jesus and feel His presence in quiet moments is so precious to me and allows me to ground myself during a busy day.”

Junior Nora Clark noted the chapel’s role in ordinary moments. “It’s such a beautiful, prayerful space, but students feel comfortable entering just the way they are.”

Arthur said she is repeatedly drawn back to the chapel for a sense of peace.

“I go to Holy Spirit Chapel when I need to connect with God and get away from the noise,” she said. “Whether that be throughout my week to just contemplate in silence, or pray the Rosary, or attend a Mass, Holy Spirit Chapel is always there and never fails to bring me joy and peace.”

Nicole Labadie, director of the Center for Faith, Action and Ministry, explained that the chapel has been intentionally set apart as a place of encounter with God — one that supports both communal worship and personal prayer. From daily Mass and Eucharistic adoration to quiet moments of reflection, the chapel offers students a place to encounter God “in multiple ways and at multiple times.”

“Holy Spirit Chapel, and the other chapels on campus, are places where students can attend to their inner lives and become more aware of God’s presence and guidance,” Gower said. “At a Catholic women’s college shaped by the Holy Cross tradition, that is at the heart of who we are. Education here forms both mind and heart, inviting students to grow in faith and purpose in ways that will guide their lives beyond Saint Mary’s.”

The centennial Mass drew on special readings reserved for the anniversary of a church’s dedication, emphasizing themes of belonging and the presence of God among His people. A 24-person choir composed of students, faculty and staff lifted voices in song, while the broader campus community contributed to every aspect of the celebration, from liturgical roles to the reception that followed.

Planning for the event reflected the same spirit of shared ownership that has defined the chapel for generations.

“It’s been a communal effort,” Labadie said, noting the involvement of students, faculty, staff, alumnae and the Sisters of the Holy Cross. Prayer cards specially designed by a student were distributed at the Mass, offering attendees a tangible reminder of the occasion.

As the Mass unfolded, that connection across time was noticeable. Iovino reflected on the experience of sitting in the same pews used by generations before her.

“I found myself crying as I imagined all the women who came before me,” she said, noting the women “who have been drawn here in joy, sorrow, hope and anxiety to pray, worship and praise.”

Arthur said the anniversary deepened her sense of connection to the college’s legacy.

“Holy Spirit Chapel’s continued presence reminds me of the importance of community and belonging,” Arthur said. “Seeing all of the alumnae and people in attendance reminded me that so many others have gathered in the same space with their own struggles, hopes and prayers.”

Arthur added that spaces like the chapel remain essential for students today, saying: “Holy Spirit Chapel allows us to slow down, to put down the screens and gather in community. This sense of peace and sisterhood reminds us of something greater than ourselves: God is walking with us.”

For Father Lies, that legacy points not only to the past but also to the future.

“What has happened here is still happening,” he told those gathered. “You are not just passing through this place — you are being built into something … a dwelling place of God.”

While the centennial marked a significant milestone, it was not an endpoint. Instead, it served as a reminder that the life of the chapel — and the faith it nurtures — continues to unfold.

“God is always bringing new life out of what we thought was finished,” Father Lies said. “And the Holy Spirit isn’t finished yet — not with this place, and certainly not with you.”

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