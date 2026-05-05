Saint Joseph High School Artists Honored for Their Work Todays Catholic

The Scholastic Art Awards offers a unique opportunity for students to showcase their art. The national competition receives more than 300,000 entries and presents awards ranging from honorable mention to silver and gold keys to the most distinguished submissions. Securing a spot in the exhibition is a testament to the immense talent of teenagers.

Locally, the South Bend Museum of Art showcases artwork from 32 schools. One student said, “Art exhibits like this are really important because they are a really cool way for students to express themselves.” This highlights the importance of the Scholastic Art Awards, which acts as more than a competition but a validation of creative voice. Every year, the museum hosts a ceremony for the artists where they learn about their regional awards, receive their key pins and view the exhibition.

This year, the South Bend Museum of Art added Community Choice Awards, asking the museum’s patrons to vote on their favorite pieces. The winning artist is given a monetary award. The museum’s intention is to increase engagement with art in the community. The exhibition provides a free, incredible opportunity to witness the skill and creativity of our local student artists.

Students from Saint Joseph High School earned 112 Scholastic Art medals overall, including 30 gold keys, 33 silver keys and 49 honorable mentions in a variety of media. Sculpture, photography, painting and drawing were just a few of the forms in which local students earned recognition.

Four talented artists from Saint Joseph were honored with monetary awards for their exceptional work. Alex Choinacky and Avia Firestone were named American Vision recipients, an honor awarded to some of the most exceptional pieces in the region. Dom Saratore earned a gold key for his portfolio, highlighting the strength and cohesiveness of his artistic body of work. Izzy Frabutt received the Community Choice Award, reflecting the impact and connection of her work with viewers. The success of these students is a testament to the creativity of the artists as well as the guidance of the skillful educators at the school: Mrs. Kim Coleman in digital art, Ms. Jennifer Firestone in drawing and painting, Mrs. Mary Kay Kagel in photography, and Mr. Paul Kuharic in ceramics. Alex Choinacky is a senior at Saint Joseph High School.

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