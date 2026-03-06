Saint Francis Launches State’s First Women’s Flag Football Team Eric Peat

Being a part of history isn’t enough for TJ Williams. The University of Saint Francis women’s flag football head coach wants to make a statement in the program’s inaugural campaign.

“We have the right team to go do what we want to do here over the next few years,” Williams told Today’s Catholic. “I told the team it’s going to take some time to do what we want to do, but we think we can definitely turn heads like we want to. We’re right where we need to be right now in terms of the growth process.”

When the Cougars kicked off their spring 2026 season in February, they officially became the first collegiate-level women’s flag football team in Indiana to take the field. No other college or university in the state offers women’s flag football as a scholarship sport, a distinction that isn’t lost on Saint Francis’ trailblazing ladies.

“It’s really special,” said freshman Nami Singer, a receiver and linebacker from Marana, Arizona. “I felt like as soon as we walked on campus, everyone was like super curious and excited, and they were all like, ‘Oh my gosh, you guys are the flag football team?’ I definitely felt like everyone was supportive and wanting to get to know what we wanted to do.”

Women’s flag football is a 7-on-7 sport that is played on a 40-yard by 80-yard field, smaller than a standard football field. Williams knows the sport intimately, having spent the last seven years as head flag football coach at Traction Athletic Performance in Fort Wayne. He has twice led teams to NFL Flag/National Flag Football championships and was tabbed as the Mojo NFL Flag National Coach of the Year in 2022. After being hired by Saint Francis in December of 2024, Williams has spent the past 14 months building his roster from the ground up.

“Putting a team together, I knew exactly what I was looking for – it was just going to the right areas and obtaining those individuals,” said Williams, who filled seven of his 21 roster spots with Indiana natives and four with graduates of Fort Wayne area high schools. “It’s just a blessing how things have worked out when I go to certain areas, and I don’t think to be looking for certain people, but they pop up. It’s been fun. The girls have been really immersed in the process and doing all the right things to prepare for the season.”

There’s no denying the rise of women’s flag football as one of the fastest growing sports in America, from youth level to high school to college and beyond. More than 30 NAIA schools have established women’s flag football programs as of 2025, while more than 60 schools across all NCAA divisions offered the sport at either the varsity or club level, with many more announced. In April, the NCAA will host the first ever women’s flag football Division I National Championship, and the sport will also debut at the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. While Williams admitted Indiana has been behind the curve in embracing the sport, he’s ready to help change that.

“Collectively – not just the university, but our team – I think we’re very grateful for the opportunity to set the tone for flag in Indiana, as it continues to grow from the high school side but now collegiately,” Williams said. “We can really get it going.”

The Cougars played their first game in program history on Saturday, February 21, against Siena Heights University, an NAIA school in Adrian, Michigan. The game was hosted by the Indianapolis Colts at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, providing players with an unforgettable venue for their collegiate debuts.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played at a facility that big and professional, so it felt really cool,” Singer said. “It felt legit. I know we had seen Sienna before in the scrimmages, so we were familiar with their team, but it was different playing against them in a real game.”

Freshman quarterback Jianna Reyes was the offensive sparkplug in the season opener, passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 44 yards and another score. Wilma Gardner and Madison Myers-Rebidas each caught a touchdown pass for the Cougars. Ava Cousins led the defensive effort with 10 flag pulls, with Haylee Weatherspoon and Nina Kamma-Hill grabbing one interception apiece. Even though Saint Francis lost 24-18 in double overtime, the Cougars gained valuable insights from the experience.

“I learned that we work well as a team when we put forth the effort, but we do have to communicate better with each other,” reflected Gardner, a freshman from Indianapolis who plays multiple positions. “When we lock that down, we’ll be ready for everything in the future.”

Women’s flag football season runs through May, with road trips to Florida, Kentucky, and Michigan dotting the Saint Francis schedule. Cougar fans can catch their team in action on home turf on March 20-21 when Saint Francis welcomes five visiting teams for the Cougar Classic at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium. Before that, Williams and company traveled to Tampa, Florida, to participate in the IFFA Next Level Showdown from March 5-7. Novelty aside, Gardner is preparing for the challenges that await with the same confident mindset as her coach.

“We’re really excited, but we’re definitely going down there to prove a point,” Gardner said. “Of course, we’re a first-year team, but we’re ready to take on any team.”

Flag Football Home Schedule

All games will be played at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne as part of the inaugural Cougar Classic. For more information, visit saintfranciscougars.com/sports/wffb.

Graceland – Friday, March 20, 3:15 p.m.

Southwestern – Friday, March 20, 6:15 p.m.

Midland – Saturday, March 21, 12:15 p.m.

Campbellsville – Saturday, March 21, 3:15 p.m.

