Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion to be celebrated in diocese

FORT WAYNE — The Rite of Election of Catechumens and the Call to Continuing Conversion of Candidates are being celebrated this week in the cathedrals of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The rites will take place at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. and at St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m.

Catechumens are those unbaptized individuals who will be entering the Catholic Church by receiving the sacraments of initiation — baptism, confirmation and first holy Eucharist — at the Easter Vigil on the night of April 11. Candidates are those who are already baptized and who will complete their initiation and enter into full communion with the Catholic Church the same night.

The catechumens and candidates come from parishes throughout the diocese. During the liturgies, each catechumen and candidate, as well as his or her godparent or sponsor, will be presented for recognition to Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades. Altogether, several hundred catechumens and candidates — along with their godparents, sponsors, family and guests — are expected to attend the liturgies.

The catechumens inscribe their names in the “Book of the Elect,” which will be presented for Bishop Rhoades to sign during the Enrollment of Names. After participating in the Rite of Election, the catechumens will be referred to as “the elect” because they will have been officially declared ready to receive the Easter sacraments this year.

