Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — The Rite of Election of Catechumens and the Call to Continuing Conversion of Candidates are being celebrated this week in the cathedrals of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The rites will take place in St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, and in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Fort Wayne at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18.

Catechumens are those unbaptized individuals who will be entering the Catholic Church by receiving all the sacraments of initiation — baptism, confirmation and the holy Eucharist — at the Easter Vigil on the night of March 31. Candidates are those who are already baptized and will complete their initiation or enter into full communion with the Catholic Church the same night.

The catechumens and candidates come from parishes throughout the diocese. During the liturgy, each catechumen and candidate, as well as his or her godparent or sponsor, will be presented for recognition to Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades. Altogether, several hundred catechumens and candidates — along with their godparents, sponsors, families and guests — are expected to attend the liturgies.

The catechumens inscribe their names within the “Book of the Elect,” which will be presented for Bishop Rhoades to sign in an event called the Enrollment of Names. After participating in the Rite of Election, the catechumens will be referred to as the “elect” because they will have been officially declared ready to receive the Easter sacraments this year.

* * *