Right to Life Banquet Reinvigorates Supporters Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

Hundreds of pro-life supporters gathered for fellowship, food, and, mainly, to advocate for the unborn at the Right to Life of North Central Indiana’s annual Legacy of Life Fall Banquet.

Held on Monday, September 23, at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center on the campus of Grace College in Winona Lake, the event brought together advocates of the pro-life movement for dinner, various awards, and a presentation of the organization’s efforts to protect life in the womb. Scott Klusendorf, a nationally known pro-life speaker, offered the evening’s keynote address. President of the Life Training Institute and author of “The Case for Life,” Klusendorf shared his experiences in defending the unborn. He also outlined steps to defend arguments for life, particularly those that claim the unborn harm their mothers.

Following the banquet, Dave Koontz, Executive Director of Right to Life of North Central Indiana, told Today’s Catholic that he has “talked to a number of people … and we’ve had really good feedback” on Klusendorf’s presentation.

He also said the fellowship found at the banquet helps to renew those involved in the pro-life movement.

“People really seem to appreciate being able to come to a banquet. They feel motivated when with a crowd,” said Koontz, who added that the event is “also a good way to introduce people to the movement and the organization. I think oftentimes people are surprised at all that is happening. It’s interesting that some don’t even know we have a pro-life group here in Warsaw,” Koontz shared.

Those involved with Right to Life of North Central Indiana aim to equip pregnancy centers, educate young people, and post billboards around the area. Their billboard sharing information about the Safe Haven Law, which allows mothers to relinquish custody of a child anonymously to law enforcement officers, firefighters, physicians, and other emergency personnel, has reportedly been responsible for saving multiple children.

The banquet brought in much-needed financial support for the organization. Officials with North Central Indiana Right to Life updated their social media on the fruits of the event, noting that the organization received about $70,000 for various programs. However, they have not reached their goal of $75,000, which will be matched by generous donors. The fundraising campaign will continue until Tuesday, October 15. Supporters can donate at nci4life.org.

Katie Willman, Executive Director of the Pregnancy Help Center in Marion, attended the banquet with other crisis pregnancy workers. She shared her joy in receiving support from Right to Life of North Central Indiana.

“[Koontz] has been a great collaborator in our individual roles in ministries,” Willman said, adding that Right to Life of North Central Indiana “has helped our center financially, put up billboards in our area, and put on training for leaders like myself.”

Willman shared a story about a young family who benefited from Pregnancy Help Center’s services.

“We have a young family that we got to interact and do a pregnancy test with,” Willman said. “They have a 2-year-old daughter who was so excited to see her baby brother and sister.”

The employees were able to explain that at the early stages of the pregnancy, the baby was barely visible on the ultrasound but nonetheless alive in the mother’s womb.

“We tried to explain that the baby is really small and that you can’t hold it yet, but you can see it on the ultrasound,” Willman said. “She was just over the moon, and the ultrasound connected the family in a really meaningful way. Having ultrasound services has been a blessing,” Willman said.

In the end, the event brought together individuals looking to help the vulnerable. The work can be taxing, so having a night of fellowship provides comfort, attendees said.

“It’s always an encouraging evening,” Willman said. “You walk away feeling invigorated and wanting to get back to the work in the community.”

