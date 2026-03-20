RETURN Mass Gathers Parents Praying for Adult Children Jill Boughton Freelance Writer

“One of the topics people come talk to their priest about most often is concern for adult children who no longer practice their faith,” declared Holy Cross Father David Smith during his homily at a Mass at Christ the King Church in South Bend on the evening of Thursday, March 12. “One of the most important things I tell them – and you can see by looking around tonight: You’re not alone!”

Indeed, the semiannual RETURN Mass, co-sponsored by Ablaze Mission (a ministry with young adults) and the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, was effective in filling the church with concerned parents and other relatives from many different parishes. In fact, two men even traveled from St. Gaspar del Bufalo in Rome City to join the prayers with the hopes of getting a RETURN group started in their parish.

Instead of the Gospel for the day, Deacon Joseph Dietz read the parable of the prodigal son. In his homily, Father Smith said: “We all have someone in our life who was raised in the faith but is now far away, and it hurts our hearts. But this pain is a window into knowing the heart of God.”

Father Smith emphasized a “powerful detail” in Jesus’ story: While the younger son was still on the way in his walk of shame, the father ran to welcome and embrace him. Sadly, the older son who never left the house remained distant from his father’s love. Like that father, “God reaches out to us at every Mass.” Father Smith told the encouraging story of his own sister who had not been attending church. He simply listened when she mentioned during a phone call last fall that she’d checked out a church near her new home, and he was delighted over Christmas when she eagerly invited him to Mass at “her” parish.

After Mass, almost everyone stayed to pray the Stations of the Cross together, using meditative prayers published by OSV for this specific intention. Authored by Father Jeffrey Kirby, the book is entitled “Way of the Cross for Loved Ones Who Have Left the Faith.” Praying the Stations included singing the Stabat Mater, reading Scripture passages, and reflecting on the ways in which children estranged from the Church are burdened by crosses they mistakenly believe they have to carry alone as well as and penitence for our own failure to accompany them with patience and kindness. Both prongs – prayer for our loved ones and self-examination – are important.

One attendee, Michele, who is praying for her adult children, recalls how her parent’s harsh attitude many years ago hardened her own rebellion.

Most of those in attendance were praying for adult children estranged from the Church. Typically, John, said, “So many issues in their lives could be solved by coming back to Christ!”

However, Michael said he would like to see “the best parents in the world” return to active participation in the Church. Growing up, sports and other commitments were such a big priority for his family that he missed being confirmed and is now a candidate in OCIA. Watching “The Chosen” piqued his interest in reading Scripture and getting to know Jesus as a personal friend – a new idea for him. He now gently but eagerly shares his faith with Protestant and Catholic peers and family members.

RETURN began late in 2022 as a collaboration between Sean Allen, founder and president of Ablaze Misson, and Lisa Everett, then diocesan director of the Office Life, Marriage, and Family Formation. Allen’s direct work to reawaken young adults to a vibrant faith led naturally to helping the parents grieving over those who had turned away from that faith.

The first event was a talk entitled “Home for the Holidays,” followed by a several-week study of the book “Return: How to Draw Your Child Back to the Church” by Brandon Vogt. About 10 parishes in the diocese have sponsored RETURN talks, book studies, and/or Masses, and a core group continues to meet occasionally to support one another and plan events like the Mass at Christ the King.

One of its members, Monica Higginbotham, who served as a greeter at the recent Mass, told Today’s Catholic: “So many parents are grieving because their children have left the faith. They need fellowship and prayer with others who find themselves in the same boat. Rather than alienating their loved ones by saying and doing all the wrong things, they need practical tools for patiently accompanying them on the long road to return.”

Allen agreed, saying: “It’s heart-wrenching how pervasive this is. We founded RETURN to let parents know they’re not alone, that God hears their prayers, and that there are things they can do to help.”

Visit ablazemission.org to learn more.

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