Retreat brings together fathers, sons at St. Patrick’s County Park
The virtues of St. Joseph were elaborated by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades at the afternoon retreat, which took place at St. Patrick’s County Park.
Caty Burke
Father Osman Ramos, pastor of St. Gaspar del Bufalo Parish in Rome City and St. Joseph Parish in LaGrange, speaks about the importance of prayer and talking to God like a friend during a retreat for Spanish-speaking fathers and sons July 30 in South Bend.
The fathers and sons build crucifixes together in a woodworking activity in honor of St. Joseph. The afternoon retreat was organized by the diocesan Marriage and Family Ministry. — Kristah Quijada
Father Ramos leads a reflection on the importance of building a friendship with God through prayer. — Kristah Quijada
