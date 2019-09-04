Todays Catholic
September 4, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September 8, 2019

Fort Wayne

Sharon Hensler, 72, St. Vincent de Paul

Nellie Wood, 89, St. Charles Borromeo

Leo Curry, 90, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Deborah Trippel, 64, St. Pius X

Huntington

Mary G. Nix, 91, SS. Peter and Paul

New Haven

Lori J. Price-Hull, 57, St. Louis Besancon

South Bend

Rose Grzesiak Culp, 97, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Robert C. Hipskind, 76, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Catherine White, 82, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Mildred Zelasko, 89, Holy Family

