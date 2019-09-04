September 4, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 8, 2019
Fort Wayne
Sharon Hensler, 72, St. Vincent de Paul
Nellie Wood, 89, St. Charles Borromeo
Leo Curry, 90, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Deborah Trippel, 64, St. Pius X
Huntington
Mary G. Nix, 91, SS. Peter and Paul
New Haven
Lori J. Price-Hull, 57, St. Louis Besancon
South Bend
Rose Grzesiak Culp, 97, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Robert C. Hipskind, 76, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Catherine White, 82, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Mildred Zelasko, 89, Holy Family
* * *
