September 6, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September 6, 2020

Decatur

Michael S. Ellenberger, 80, St. Mary of the Assumption

Sunya G. Faurote, 84, St. Mary of the Assumption

Cynthia K. Grandison, 64, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Josef Florin, 88, St. Charles Borromeo

Gerald Moore, 85, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Michael J. Pequinot, 82, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Granger

Louis Hickey, 75, St. Pius X

Sara Pence, 83, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Stephanie Jakubowski, 89, St. Bavo

Bruce Squadroni, 68, St. Bavo

Abigail Wood, 22, St. Monica

Roanoke

Paul Vining, 85, St. Joseph

South Bend

James Burch, 83, St. Matthew Cathedral

Eugenia Chandonia, 100, St. Jude

Betty L. DeFazio, 93, St. Jude

Elsie Szerencse, 102, St. Anthony de Padua

Mary Wiand, 100, St. Matthew Cathedral

Waterloo

Jerome D. Schaab, 86, St. Michael the Archangel

Mary C. Trapp, 95, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

