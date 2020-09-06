September 6, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 6, 2020
Decatur
Michael S. Ellenberger, 80, St. Mary of the Assumption
Sunya G. Faurote, 84, St. Mary of the Assumption
Cynthia K. Grandison, 64, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Josef Florin, 88, St. Charles Borromeo
Gerald Moore, 85, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Michael J. Pequinot, 82, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Granger
Louis Hickey, 75, St. Pius X
Sara Pence, 83, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Stephanie Jakubowski, 89, St. Bavo
Bruce Squadroni, 68, St. Bavo
Abigail Wood, 22, St. Monica
Roanoke
Paul Vining, 85, St. Joseph
South Bend
James Burch, 83, St. Matthew Cathedral
Eugenia Chandonia, 100, St. Jude
Betty L. DeFazio, 93, St. Jude
Elsie Szerencse, 102, St. Anthony de Padua
Mary Wiand, 100, St. Matthew Cathedral
Waterloo
Jerome D. Schaab, 86, St. Michael the Archangel
Mary C. Trapp, 95, St. Michael the Archangel
