Todays Catholic
September 4, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September, 4, 2022

Todays Catholic

Bristol

Lucy Scott, 90, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Robert  L. Zimmerman, 71, St. Mary of the Annunciation 

Fort Wayne 

Joseph Sopik, 88, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Martha Jane Anderson, 85, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Hugh K. Eagan, 57, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Daniel J. Murray, 72, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Delana Levy, 90, St. Vincent de Paul

Jo Anne Waumans, 85, St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka 

Eugene Plonski, Sr., 94, St. Bavo

Monroeville 

Saralyn S. Porter, 78, St. Rose of Lima 

New Carlisle 

Harry Michalski, 86, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven 

Carol Sue Fox, 65, St. John the Baptist

South Bend 

Mary Burnett, 72, Holy Family 

Harriette Feece, 97, Holy Family 

John Johnson, 74, St. John the Baptist 

Warsaw 

Jovencio Veneracion, 70, Sacred Heart

Alberta Wamsley, 86, Sacred Heart

Yoder

Mary Marcella Sorg, 100, St. Aloysius 

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE