September 4, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September, 4, 2022
Bristol
Lucy Scott, 90, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Robert L. Zimmerman, 71, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Joseph Sopik, 88, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Martha Jane Anderson, 85, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Hugh K. Eagan, 57, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Daniel J. Murray, 72, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Delana Levy, 90, St. Vincent de Paul
Jo Anne Waumans, 85, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Eugene Plonski, Sr., 94, St. Bavo
Monroeville
Saralyn S. Porter, 78, St. Rose of Lima
New Carlisle
Harry Michalski, 86, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Carol Sue Fox, 65, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Mary Burnett, 72, Holy Family
Harriette Feece, 97, Holy Family
John Johnson, 74, St. John the Baptist
Warsaw
Jovencio Veneracion, 70, Sacred Heart
Alberta Wamsley, 86, Sacred Heart
Yoder
Mary Marcella Sorg, 100, St. Aloysius
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.