September 29, 2018 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September 30, 2018

Arcola

Phyllis Ann Doyle, 79, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Donna Wagner, Our Lady of Good Hope

John S. Gasper,
St. Vincent de Paul

John M. Sauter, 75, Most Precious Blood

Robert C. Hinga, 64, St. Charles Borromeo

Rita Rose Berghoff, 88, St. Charles Borromeo

Mary Espinosa, 85,
St, Joseph

Patricia A. Jordan, 85, Most Precious Blood

Raymond A. Minnick, 75, St. Joseph Hessen Cassel

Janet Marie Love, 76, St. Charles Borromeo

Mishawaka

James Kish, 83,
St. Bavo

Margaret M Schaubert, 86, Queen of Peace

Notre Dame

Rev. Howard A. Kuhns, CSC, 100, Basilica of the Sacred Heart

Sherrill Friedman, 75, Basilica of the Sacred Heart

Plymouth

Nadine M. Zahm, 88, St. Michael

Michael  J. Jeffirs, 84, St. Michael

South  Bend

Deacon Emilio Gizzi, 85, St. Matthew Cathedral

Thomas E.Dodd, 89, Holy Family

Wabash

Earl Bussert, 83,
St. Bernard

* * *

