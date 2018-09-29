September 29, 2018 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 30, 2018
Arcola
Phyllis Ann Doyle, 79, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Donna Wagner, Our Lady of Good Hope
John S. Gasper,
St. Vincent de Paul
John M. Sauter, 75, Most Precious Blood
Robert C. Hinga, 64, St. Charles Borromeo
Rita Rose Berghoff, 88, St. Charles Borromeo
Mary Espinosa, 85,
St, Joseph
Patricia A. Jordan, 85, Most Precious Blood
Raymond A. Minnick, 75, St. Joseph Hessen Cassel
Janet Marie Love, 76, St. Charles Borromeo
Mishawaka
James Kish, 83,
St. Bavo
Margaret M Schaubert, 86, Queen of Peace
Notre Dame
Rev. Howard A. Kuhns, CSC, 100, Basilica of the Sacred Heart
Sherrill Friedman, 75, Basilica of the Sacred Heart
Plymouth
Nadine M. Zahm, 88, St. Michael
Michael J. Jeffirs, 84, St. Michael
South Bend
Deacon Emilio Gizzi, 85, St. Matthew Cathedral
Thomas E.Dodd, 89, Holy Family
Wabash
Earl Bussert, 83,
St. Bernard
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.