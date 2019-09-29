September 29, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 29, 2019
Decatur
Henrietta G. Trentadue, 89, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
John Henry, Sr., 93, St. Charles Borromeo
Ellen Hoevel, 68, St. Charles Borromeo
Clarissa M. Stull, 50, Our Lady of Good Hope
Beverly J. Welker, 82, St. Vincent de Paul
Paula Perago, 78, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Emilia Ann Nekic, infant, St. Pius X
John Nielsen, 70, St. Pius X
Theresa Fugate, 85, St. Pius X
Huntington
Sister Mary Doran, OLVM, 85, Noll Memorial Chapel
Mishawaka
Tony Mauro, 34, St. Bavo
New Haven
Mary A. Ort, 75, St. Louis Besancon
Hudson
Betty Lou Sonnek, 93, St. Mary of the Angels
South Bend
Kathryn O’Hara, 90, Holy Cross
Jeanne Schoonaert, 89, Holy Family
Theresa Barilich, 89, Holy Family
Waterloo
Sharon K. Harris, 72, St. Michael the Archangel
