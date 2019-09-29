Francie Hogan
Francie Hogan
Page Designer
September 29, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September 29, 2019

Decatur

Henrietta G. Trentadue, 89, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

John Henry, Sr., 93, St. Charles Borromeo

Ellen Hoevel, 68, St. Charles Borromeo

Clarissa M. Stull, 50, Our Lady of Good Hope

Beverly J. Welker, 82, St. Vincent de Paul

Paula Perago, 78, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Emilia Ann Nekic, infant, St. Pius X

John Nielsen, 70, St. Pius X

Theresa Fugate, 85, St. Pius X

Huntington

Sister Mary Doran, OLVM, 85, Noll Memorial Chapel

Mishawaka

Tony Mauro, 34, St. Bavo

New Haven

Mary A. Ort, 75, St. Louis Besancon

Hudson

Betty Lou Sonnek, 93, St. Mary of the Angels

South Bend

Kathryn O’Hara, 90, Holy Cross

Jeanne Schoonaert, 89, Holy Family

Theresa Barilich, 89, Holy Family

Waterloo

Sharon K. Harris, 72, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

