September 27, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 27, 2020
Angola
Joan Willig, 96, St. Anthony of Padua
Auburn
Mary A. Dolezal, 87, Immaculate Conception
Decatur
Mary E. Mendoza, 73, St. Mary of the Assumption
Ann M. Saalfrank, 71, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Cynthia Maguire, 58, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Russell Sobecki, 60, St. Pius X
Huntington
Marilyn J. Clark, 87, St. Mary
Mishawaka
Theophil D’Hoore, 85, St. Bavo
New Haven
Sandra K. Brown, 79, St. Louis, Besancon
Alexa D. Cook, 25, St. John the Baptist
Marjorie R. Norton, 78, St. John the Baptist
Alvina P. Rogers, 85, St. John the Baptist
Roanoke
Phyllis Reith, 89, St. Catherine of Alexandria
South Bend
Patricia Beutel, 88, St. Jude
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.