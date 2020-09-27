Todays Catholic
September 27, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September 27, 2020

Angola

Joan Willig, 96, St. Anthony of Padua

Auburn

Mary A. Dolezal, 87, Immaculate Conception

Decatur

Mary E. Mendoza, 73, St. Mary of the Assumption

Ann M. Saalfrank, 71, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Cynthia Maguire, 58, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Russell Sobecki, 60, St. Pius X

Huntington

Marilyn J. Clark, 87, St. Mary

Mishawaka

Theophil D’Hoore, 85, St. Bavo

New Haven

Sandra K. Brown, 79, St. Louis, Besancon

Alexa D. Cook, 25, St. John the Baptist

Marjorie R. Norton, 78, St. John the Baptist

Alvina P. Rogers, 85, St. John the Baptist

Roanoke

Phyllis Reith, 89,  St. Catherine of Alexandria

South Bend

Patricia Beutel, 88, St. Jude

* * *

