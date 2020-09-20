September 20, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 20, 2020
Decatur
Joseph T. Loshe, 89, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
John D. Blevins, Sr., 71, St. Vincent de Paul
Rozanne Hefty, 86, St. Charles Borromeo
John Sandor, 71, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Paul Clark, 77, St. Pius X
Harry Wruble, 93, St. Pius X
Bill York, 83, St. Pius X
Huntington
Chase C. Satterthwaite, 17, SS. Peter and Paul
Lawrence E. Scher, 86, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Rita Tatum, 71, St. Bavo
James Van Laere, 78, St. Bavo
Notre Dame
Father Richard W. Timm, CSC, Basilica of the Sacred Heart
South Bend
Richard Vaerewyck, 92, St. Matthew Cathedral
Warsaw
Myra E. Rogers, 83, Sacred Heart
