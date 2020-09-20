Todays Catholic
September 20, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September 20, 2020

Decatur

Joseph T. Loshe, 89, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

John D. Blevins, Sr., 71, St. Vincent de Paul

Rozanne Hefty, 86, St. Charles Borromeo

John Sandor, 71, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Paul Clark, 77, St. Pius X

Harry Wruble, 93, St. Pius X

Bill York, 83, St. Pius X

Huntington

Chase C. Satterthwaite, 17, SS. Peter and Paul

Lawrence E. Scher, 86, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Rita Tatum, 71, St. Bavo

James Van Laere, 78, St. Bavo

Notre Dame

Father Richard W. Timm, CSC, Basilica of the Sacred Heart

South Bend

Richard Vaerewyck, 92, St. Matthew Cathedral

Warsaw

Myra E. Rogers, 83, Sacred Heart

* * *

