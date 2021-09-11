Todays Catholic
Rest in Peace: September 12, 2021

Bristol

Darlene Frey, 88, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Richard Mackey, 92, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Mickie A. Becker, 69, St. Jude

Marie Jordan, 96, St. Jude

Colleen F. Makovic, 80, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Robert Shaw, 88, St. Jude

New Haven

Peter F. Ball, 58, St. Louis, Besancon

South Bend

Geraldine Bandera, 78, St. Adalbert

Eddy Knight, 87, St. Casimir

Kenneth Kozinski, 83, Christ the King

