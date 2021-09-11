September 11, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 12, 2021
Bristol
Darlene Frey, 88, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Richard Mackey, 92, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Mickie A. Becker, 69, St. Jude
Marie Jordan, 96, St. Jude
Colleen F. Makovic, 80, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Robert Shaw, 88, St. Jude
New Haven
Peter F. Ball, 58, St. Louis, Besancon
South Bend
Geraldine Bandera, 78, St. Adalbert
Eddy Knight, 87, St. Casimir
Kenneth Kozinski, 83, Christ the King
* * *
