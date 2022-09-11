Rest in Peace: September 11, 2022 Todays Catholic

Donaldson

Sister Pauline Bridegroom, PHJC, 84, Ancilla Domini Chapel

Fort Wayne

Joseph Sopik, 88, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Gordan Anthony, 80, St. Charles Borromeo

Judy Smith, 74, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Richard Borden, 94, St. Vincent de Paul

Pearl Padrique, 43, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Eloise L. Parker, 97, SS Peter & Paul

New Haven

Eileen Christlieb, 71, St. John the Baptist

Paul A. Mourey, Jr., 94, St. John the Baptist

Notre Dame

Sister Mary Brooks, CSC, 89, Church of Our Lady of Loretto

South Bend

Virginia Kovach, 87, Christ the King

Bethcabe Tomas-Jimenez, Newborn, St. Adalbert

Elizabeth Keszei, 91, St. Jude

* * *