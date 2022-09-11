September 11, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 11, 2022
Donaldson
Sister Pauline Bridegroom, PHJC, 84, Ancilla Domini Chapel
Fort Wayne
Joseph Sopik, 88, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Gordan Anthony, 80, St. Charles Borromeo
Judy Smith, 74, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Richard Borden, 94, St. Vincent de Paul
Pearl Padrique, 43, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Eloise L. Parker, 97, SS Peter & Paul
New Haven
Eileen Christlieb, 71, St. John the Baptist
Paul A. Mourey, Jr., 94, St. John the Baptist
Notre Dame
Sister Mary Brooks, CSC, 89, Church of Our Lady of Loretto
South Bend
Virginia Kovach, 87, Christ the King
Bethcabe Tomas-Jimenez, Newborn, St. Adalbert
Elizabeth Keszei, 91, St. Jude
