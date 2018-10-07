Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic
October 7, 2018 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace — October 7, 2018

Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic

Auburn

Carolyn Vinson, 73, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Janice A. Rebber. St. Joseph Hessen Cassel

Mary Agnes Hilker, 89, Most Precious Blood

Granger

Bruce Wayne Arthur, 53, St. Pius X

Huntington

Mary Ann Zahm, 81, St. Mary

Christine E. Scher, 61, SS Peter and Paul

Monroeville

Robert L. Beauchot, 91, St. Rose of Lima

South Bend

Stephen L. Ciesielski, 73, St. Adalbert

Ronald. G. Meiszberg, 81, St. Anthony de Padua

Dorothy B. Kuzmicz, 93, Holy Family

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE