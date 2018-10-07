October 7, 2018 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace — October 7, 2018
Auburn
Carolyn Vinson, 73, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Janice A. Rebber. St. Joseph Hessen Cassel
Mary Agnes Hilker, 89, Most Precious Blood
Granger
Bruce Wayne Arthur, 53, St. Pius X
Huntington
Mary Ann Zahm, 81, St. Mary
Christine E. Scher, 61, SS Peter and Paul
Monroeville
Robert L. Beauchot, 91, St. Rose of Lima
South Bend
Stephen L. Ciesielski, 73, St. Adalbert
Ronald. G. Meiszberg, 81, St. Anthony de Padua
Dorothy B. Kuzmicz, 93, Holy Family
* * *
