October 6, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 6, 2019
Decatur
Lisa A. Bills, 41, St. Mary of the Assumption
Richard E. Braun, 90, St. Mary of the Assumption
Mishawaka
Joseph Maguire, 93, Queen of Peace
South Bend
Dorothy Sommer, 84, St. Anthony de Padua,
Dorothy Lindzy, 95, St. Anthony de Padua
Anthony J. Panzica, 95, St. Anthony de Padua
David N. Dean, 69, St. Anthony de Padua
Barbara Ann Humnicky, 73, St Anthony de Padua
Dominic Anthony Patkay, Newborn, St Anthony de Padua
Warsaw
Lois A. Sullivan, 82, Sacred Heart
