October 6, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 6, 2019

Decatur

Lisa A. Bills, 41, St. Mary of the Assumption

Richard E. Braun, 90, St. Mary of the Assumption

Mishawaka

Joseph Maguire, 93, Queen of Peace

South Bend

Dorothy Sommer, 84, St. Anthony de Padua,

Dorothy Lindzy, 95, St. Anthony de Padua

Anthony J. Panzica, 95, St. Anthony de Padua

David N. Dean, 69, St. Anthony de Padua

Barbara Ann Humnicky, 73, St Anthony de Padua

Dominic Anthony Patkay, Newborn, St Anthony de Padua

Warsaw

Lois A. Sullivan, 82, Sacred Heart

* * *

