October 4, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 4, 2020
Auburn
Mary A. Martin, 78, Immaculate Conception
Decatur
Peggy A. Snyder, 67, St. Mary of the Assumption
William E. Whitright, 65, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Dorothy Orban, 100, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Lydia Greico, 62, St. Pius X
Donald Hostetter, 86, St. Pius X
Huntington
Betty G. Beeks, 94, St. Mary
Mishawaka
Karen Stuart, 58, St. Bavo
Pauline Van Laere, 76, St. Bavo
South Bend
Barbara J. Berta, 82, St. Jude
Robert Foster, St. Matthew Cathedral
Patrick Malone, 75, St. Anthony de Padua
John Marshall, 81, St. Matthew Cathedral
William Mezykowski, 80, Holy Cross
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.