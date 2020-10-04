Todays Catholic
October 4, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 4, 2020

Auburn

Mary A. Martin, 78, Immaculate Conception

Decatur

Peggy A. Snyder, 67, St. Mary of the Assumption

William E. Whitright, 65, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Dorothy Orban, 100, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Lydia Greico, 62, St. Pius X

Donald Hostetter, 86, St. Pius X

Huntington

Betty G. Beeks, 94, St. Mary

Mishawaka

Karen Stuart, 58, St. Bavo 

Pauline Van Laere, 76, St. Bavo

South Bend

Barbara J. Berta, 82, St. Jude

Robert Foster, St. Matthew Cathedral

Patrick Malone, 75, St. Anthony de Padua

John Marshall, 81, St. Matthew Cathedral

William Mezykowski, 80, Holy Cross

