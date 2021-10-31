Todays Catholic
October 31, 2021

Rest in Peace: October 31, 2021

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Larry A. Bartee, 75, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

William Bougher, 87, St. Jude

Rita I. Lehner, 88, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Margaret Nolan, 92, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Rada Rodriguez, 90, St. Jude

David Rosswurm, 71, St. Vincent de Paul

Lucy Tully, 66, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Goshen

Richard D. Copenhaver, 90, St. John the Evangelist

Granger

Joann Koepp, 93, St Pius X

Lauren Rectanus, 36, St Pius X

Huntington

Donna L. Geese, 67, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Eileen Balestri, 89,
St. Bavo

Donna Fonseca, 89, St. Bavo

South Bend

Melanie Como, 81, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Ramon Garcia, 71, St. Adalbert

Richard Krieg, 83, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

* * *

