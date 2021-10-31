October 31, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 31, 2021
Fort Wayne
Larry A. Bartee, 75, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
William Bougher, 87, St. Jude
Rita I. Lehner, 88, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Margaret Nolan, 92, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Rada Rodriguez, 90, St. Jude
David Rosswurm, 71, St. Vincent de Paul
Lucy Tully, 66, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Goshen
Richard D. Copenhaver, 90, St. John the Evangelist
Granger
Joann Koepp, 93, St Pius X
Lauren Rectanus, 36, St Pius X
Huntington
Donna L. Geese, 67, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Eileen Balestri, 89,
St. Bavo
Donna Fonseca, 89, St. Bavo
South Bend
Melanie Como, 81, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Ramon Garcia, 71, St. Adalbert
Richard Krieg, 83, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
