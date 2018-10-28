October 28, 2018 // Diocese
Rest in Peace: October 28, 2018
Auburn
Mary Schrader, 80, Immaculate Conception
Decatur
David A. Bowers, 61, St. Mary of the Assumption
Eugene A. Braun, 91, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Teresa M. Glosson, 91, St. John the Baptist
Richard L. Arend, 87, St. John the Baptist
Dorothy May Brown, St. Jude
Judith Holzinger, St. Vincent de Paul
Valeria I. Ripley, 90, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Ferome K. Castillo, 63, St. Therese
Charlene Ann Pettit-Didier, 91, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Mario A. Alvizures, 63, St. Mary
Norma L. Durbin, 88, SS. Peter and Paul
Kendallville
Josephine Blackwood, 86, Immaculate Conception
New Haven
Donald A. Minick, St. John the Baptist
Notre Dame
Mary Freel, 91, Our Lady of Holy Cross Chapel
Yoder
Joseph H. Schuhler, 91, St. Aloyisus
