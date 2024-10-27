Todays Catholic
October 27, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 27, 2024

Todays Catholic

Auburn

Angie Newcomer, 88, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Patricia Ann Troutman, 91, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Ted Schall, 85, St. Jude

John Nowlan, 90, St. Vincent de Paul

Thomas Sternal, 87, St. Vincent de Paul

Sarah Stone, 95, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Barbara Drake, 82, St. Pius X

Charlotte Oedekerk, 91, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Larry Maggart, 81, St. Monica

New Haven

Esther Kersjes, 91, St. John the Baptist

Sandra G. Speith, 78, St. John the Baptist

Geraldine Rodman, 82, St. Louis Besancon

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE