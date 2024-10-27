October 27, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 27, 2024
Auburn
Angie Newcomer, 88, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Patricia Ann Troutman, 91, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Ted Schall, 85, St. Jude
John Nowlan, 90, St. Vincent de Paul
Thomas Sternal, 87, St. Vincent de Paul
Sarah Stone, 95, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Barbara Drake, 82, St. Pius X
Charlotte Oedekerk, 91, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Larry Maggart, 81, St. Monica
New Haven
Esther Kersjes, 91, St. John the Baptist
Sandra G. Speith, 78, St. John the Baptist
Geraldine Rodman, 82, St. Louis Besancon
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.