October 27, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 27, 2019
Elkhart
Leonard J. Lucchese, 83, St. Vincent de Paul
James Pirrie, 92, St. Vincent de Paul
Fort Wayne
LaDonna M. Cummings, 68, Most Precious Blood
Joan Mitchell, 88, St. Therese
Richard Omlor, 73, St. Vincent de Paul
Susan Schafer, 69, St. Therese
Peter A. Scott, stillborn, Our Lady of Good Hope
Justine Walter, 95, St. Therese
Goshen
Anna M. Moriarty, 74, St. John the Evangelist
Mishawaka
Luke M. Gish, 47 days, Queen of Peace
Notre Dame
Sister Maura Brannick, CSC, 96, Our Lady of Loretto
Father Richard Teall, CSC, 95, Holy Cross House
South Bend
Peter Battista, 93, Christ the King
Suzanne Petsche, 83, Christ the King
Wabash
John Corso, 89, St. Bernard
Janes Schetzsle, 65, St. Bernard
Walkerton
Daniel Matusiak, Sr., 87, St. Patrick
Marilyn Stopczynski, 85, St. Patrick
