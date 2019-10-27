Todays Catholic
October 27, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 27, 2019

Elkhart

Leonard J. Lucchese, 83, St. Vincent de Paul

James Pirrie, 92, St. Vincent de Paul

Fort Wayne

LaDonna M. Cummings, 68, Most Precious Blood

Joan Mitchell, 88, St. Therese

Richard Omlor, 73, St. Vincent de Paul

Susan Schafer, 69, St. Therese

Peter A. Scott, stillborn, Our Lady of Good Hope

Justine Walter, 95, St. Therese

Goshen

Anna M. Moriarty, 74, St. John the Evangelist

Mishawaka

Luke M. Gish, 47 days, Queen of Peace

Notre Dame

Sister Maura Brannick, CSC, 96, Our Lady of Loretto

Father Richard Teall, CSC, 95, Holy Cross House

South Bend

Peter Battista, 93, Christ the King

Suzanne Petsche, 83, Christ the King

Wabash

John Corso, 89, St. Bernard

Janes Schetzsle, 65, St. Bernard

Walkerton

Daniel Matusiak, Sr., 87, St. Patrick

Marilyn Stopczynski, 85, St. Patrick

* * *

