October 25, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 25, 2020
Auburn
Lois Christlieb, 81, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Herbert Black, St. Therese
Howard F. Morken, 86, St. Therese
Wendy Gonzales, 46, St. Vincent de Paul
Stephen G. Rockstroh, 74, St. Therese
Mishawaka
Gail E. Neises, 92, St. Joseph
South Bend
Mark D. Conn, 71, St. Jude
Loretta R. DeWitte, 95, Holy Family
MaggieLee Delahanty, 100, St. Anthony de Padua
Mary A. Keb, 88, Holy Family
Barbara J. Ziolkowski, 67, Holy Family
* * *
