October 25, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 25, 2020

Auburn

Lois Christlieb, 81, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Herbert Black, St. Therese

Howard F. Morken, 86, St. Therese

Wendy Gonzales, 46, St. Vincent de Paul

Stephen G. Rockstroh, 74, St. Therese

Mishawaka

Gail E. Neises, 92, St. Joseph

South Bend

Mark D. Conn, 71, St. Jude

Loretta R. DeWitte, 95, Holy Family

MaggieLee Delahanty, 100, St. Anthony de Padua

Mary A. Keb, 88, Holy Family

Barbara J. Ziolkowski, 67, Holy Family

* * *

