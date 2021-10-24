October 24, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 24, 2021
Auburn
Dolores Shoudel, 87, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
William A. Close, 74 St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Russell Miller, 70, St. Vincent de Paul
Anthony Rottinger, 79, St. Charles Borromeo
Donald Wyss, 89, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
June Nyers, 81, St. Pius X
Huntington
Sister Mary Ellen Descourouez, 86, Victory Noll Chapel
Mishawaka
Gary Detert, 78, St. Monica
Wabash
Lucia Fierstos, 88, St. Bernard
Warsaw
Marilyn L. Hammersley, 93, Sacred Heart
Merry Huffer, 70, Sacred Heart
Dorothy H. Sweeney, 94, Sacred Heart
