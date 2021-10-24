Todays Catholic
October 24, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 24, 2021

Auburn

Dolores Shoudel, 87, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

William A. Close, 74  St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Russell Miller, 70, St. Vincent de Paul

Anthony Rottinger, 79, St. Charles Borromeo

Donald Wyss, 89, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

June Nyers, 81, St. Pius X

Huntington

Sister Mary Ellen Descourouez, 86, Victory Noll Chapel

Mishawaka

Gary Detert, 78, St. Monica

Wabash

Lucia Fierstos, 88, St. Bernard

Warsaw

Marilyn L. Hammersley, 93, Sacred Heart

Merry Huffer, 70, Sacred Heart

Dorothy  H. Sweeney, 94, Sacred Heart

* * *

