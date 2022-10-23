October 23, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest In Peace: October 23, 2022
Bristol
Eugene Hughes, 96, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Mary Hertel, 79, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Dennis Loney, 73, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Mary Alice Newton, 103, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Jim Helmer, 89, St. Jude
Sue Seculoff, 91, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
John C. Trook, 84, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Carol M. Chamberlin, 90, St. Monica
Michael P. Faulkner, 53, St. Monica
Dorothy A. Harper, 93, St. Monica
New Haven
Carole Ann Tenbarge, 79, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Paul Coughlin, 96, Christ the King
Raymond Flory, 92, Christ the King
Kathleen Gorman, 77, Holy Cross
