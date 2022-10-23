Todays Catholic
October 23, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest In Peace: October 23, 2022

Todays Catholic

Bristol 

Eugene Hughes, 96, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne 

Mary Hertel, 79, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Dennis Loney, 73, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Mary Alice Newton, 103, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Jim Helmer, 89, St. Jude

Sue Seculoff, 91, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington 

John C. Trook, 84, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka 

Carol M. Chamberlin, 90, St. Monica

Michael P. Faulkner, 53, St. Monica

Dorothy A. Harper, 93, St. Monica

New Haven 

Carole Ann Tenbarge, 79, St. John the Baptist

South Bend 

Paul Coughlin, 96, Christ the King

Raymond Flory, 92, Christ the King

Kathleen Gorman, 77, Holy Cross 

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE