Todays Catholic
October 20, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 20, 2024

Fort Wayne

Janet Schey, 86, St. Jude

Marianne Morrow, 84, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Sigrid Kay Broderick, 78, SS. Peter and Paul

Marilynn Mae Maher, 93, SS. Peter and Paul

Steven Guy Shoptaw, 81, SS. Peter and Paul

New Haven

Zita Halpin, 94, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Mary Loebach, 81, Christ the King

Mary Ann Szobocsan, 89, Christ the King

Jeanne Celeste Laskowski, 69, St. Adalbert

Sally Dunn, 79, St. Augustine

