October 20, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 20, 2024
Fort Wayne
Janet Schey, 86, St. Jude
Marianne Morrow, 84, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Sigrid Kay Broderick, 78, SS. Peter and Paul
Marilynn Mae Maher, 93, SS. Peter and Paul
Steven Guy Shoptaw, 81, SS. Peter and Paul
New Haven
Zita Halpin, 94, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Mary Loebach, 81, Christ the King
Mary Ann Szobocsan, 89, Christ the King
Jeanne Celeste Laskowski, 69, St. Adalbert
Sally Dunn, 79, St. Augustine
* * *
