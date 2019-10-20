October 20, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 20, 2019
Decatur
Joseph R. Jauregui, 86, St. Mary of the Assumption
Glenn G. Wilder, 78, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Larry Manier, 78, St. Mary, Mother of God
Deborah Geary, 67, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Jonathan Housand, 80, St. Pius X
Thomas Rupchock, 60, St. Pius X
Huntington
Sondra S. Fisher, 82, SS. Peter and Paul
Robert P. Bir, 97, SS. Peter and Paul
Jill C. Hall, 56, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
David Lindley, 37, St. Joseph
Jeanne Kuzmicz, 62, St. Joseph
Leo Sobieralski, 53, St. Joseph
Ora Harder, St. Joseph
