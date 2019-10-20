Todays Catholic
October 20, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 20, 2019

Decatur

Joseph R. Jauregui, 86, St. Mary of the Assumption

Glenn G. Wilder, 78, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Larry Manier, 78, St. Mary, Mother of God

Deborah Geary, 67, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Jonathan Housand, 80, St. Pius X

Thomas Rupchock, 60, St. Pius X

Huntington

Sondra S. Fisher, 82, SS. Peter and Paul

Robert P. Bir, 97, SS. Peter and Paul

Jill C. Hall, 56, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

David Lindley, 37, St. Joseph

Jeanne Kuzmicz, 62, St. Joseph

Leo Sobieralski, 53, St. Joseph

Ora Harder, St. Joseph

