October 3, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 2, 2022
Arcola
Mary Ellen Strack, 96, St. Patrick
Auburn
Retha Butler, 90, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Wesley Gray, 90, Queen of Angels
Richard McKee, 72, Queen of Angels
James C. Henry, 93, St. Charles Borromeo
John Ackerman, 81, St. Vincent de Paul
Greg Carlston, 63, St. Vincent de Paul
Claire Oberle, 81, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Julia Ciszczon, 96, St. Pius X
Marian Hyvonen, 88, St. Pius X
Larry Leslie, 81, St. Pius X
Sandy Maichen, 81, St. Pius X
John Marshall, 77, St. Pius X
Huntington
Larry K. Handwork, 83, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Cynthia Pankiw, 75, St. Bavo
Robert Spencer, 77, St. Bavo
South Bend
Mark Fralish, 32, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Martha Knapp, 67, Christ the King
Frank Taelman, 89, Christ the King
Helen Horvath, 91, St. John the Baptist
Kurt Klute, 55, St. John the Baptist
Anna Klute, 90, St. John the Baptist
Norma Koloszar, 90, St. John the Baptist
