Todays Catholic
October 3, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 2, 2022

Todays Catholic

Arcola 

Mary Ellen Strack, 96, St. Patrick

Auburn

Retha Butler, 90, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne 

Wesley Gray, 90, Queen of Angels 

Richard McKee, 72, Queen of Angels 

James C. Henry, 93, St. Charles Borromeo

John Ackerman, 81, St. Vincent de Paul

Greg Carlston, 63, St. Vincent de Paul

Claire Oberle, 81, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger 

Julia Ciszczon, 96, St. Pius X

Marian Hyvonen, 88, St. Pius X

Larry Leslie, 81, St. Pius X

Sandy Maichen, 81, St. Pius X

John Marshall, 77, St. Pius X

Huntington 

Larry K. Handwork, 83, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Cynthia Pankiw, 75, St. Bavo

Robert Spencer, 77, St. Bavo

South Bend 

Mark Fralish, 32, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Martha Knapp, 67, Christ the King

Frank Taelman, 89, Christ the King

Helen Horvath, 91, St. John the Baptist

Kurt Klute, 55, St. John the Baptist

Anna Klute, 90, St. John the Baptist

Norma Koloszar, 90, St. John the Baptist

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE