October 18, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 18, 2020
Decatur
Joseph A. Weber, 97, St. Mary of the Assumption
Lucinda K. Wyss, 57, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Roland Clements, 67, St. Vincent de Paul
Rita Grzetich, 89, St. Charles Borromeo
Doris Reifel, 63, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Barbara J. Vance, 70, SS. Peter and Paul
Monroeville
Robert Johnson, 75, St. Rose of Lima
Loretta McNeal, 98, St. Rose of Lima
South Bend
Joyce Kaminski, 78, Christ the King
Marjorie J. Kaminski, 92, Holy Family
James Laskowski, 69, St. Anthony de Padua
Lawrence Witek, 88, Holy Cross
Wabash
Josephine Tabor, 75, St. Bernard
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.