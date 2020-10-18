Todays Catholic
October 18, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 18, 2020

Decatur

Joseph A. Weber, 97, St. Mary of the Assumption

Lucinda K. Wyss, 57, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Roland Clements, 67, St. Vincent de Paul

Rita Grzetich, 89, St. Charles Borromeo

Doris Reifel, 63, St. Vincent de Paul 

Huntington

Barbara J. Vance, 70, SS. Peter and Paul

Monroeville

Robert Johnson, 75, St. Rose of Lima

Loretta McNeal, 98, St. Rose of Lima

South Bend

Joyce Kaminski, 78, Christ the King

Marjorie J. Kaminski, 92, Holy Family

James Laskowski, 69, St. Anthony de Padua

Lawrence Witek, 88, Holy Cross

Wabash

Josephine Tabor, 75, St. Bernard

* * *

